WB CM Mamata Tells PM Modi About Guv Questioning Recruitments; Dhankar Pans 'impropriety'

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee created a stir on Friday by telling PM Modi about Governor Jagdeep Dhankar raising objections over some recruitments. She spoke about this at the inauguration ceremony of the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute which was attended by the PM virtually. According to her, the WB Governor was unaware that the state government had opted for later entry into the bureaucracy on the advice of PM Modi.

"The Governor questioned me. Why did you do this? Show me the process. He doesn't know that we have done so on the advice of the Prime Minister. What can we do if the officer is not available? Irrespective of our political outlook, we 99% follow the Centre's guidelines," the TMC supremo said.

Objecting to this statement, Dhankar asserted that it was not only factually wrong but also constituted an act of "impropriety" on Banerjee's part. Taking to Twitter, he shared his communications to the Additional Chief Secretary dated June 23, 2021, and December 28, 2021, pertaining to the recruitment procedure in the state. He asserted, "Reports of rampant irregularities in recruitment get credence with lack of response to any of these".

Assertion by CM @MamataOfficial before Hon’ble PM @PMOIndia @narendramodi "governor mujhko chitti likha. Bola kaise recruitment huya bataon. Unka Pata nehin ke PM ka advice me ya decision Liya gaya." is factually wrong and usual act of impropriety by CM. pic.twitter.com/c3E77nAe1t — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) January 7, 2022

Friday's function witnessed another row as Banerjee claimed to have already inaugurated the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute. Built at a cost of over Rs.530 crore, this campus is home to a 460-bedded comprehensive cancer centre unit with cutting-edge infrastructure for cancer diagnosis, staging, treatment and care. Thus, it is set to ease the load on the existing CNCI campus.