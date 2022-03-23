WB CM Mamata To Visit Violence-hit Birbhum On March 24; 'postponed As Oppn Huddled There'

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday termed the Birbhum violence, in which eight people were charred to death, as "unfortunate" and said she will visit the village on Thursday, March 24.

"The government is ours, we are concerned about people in our state. We would never want anyone to suffer. The Birbhum, Rampurhat incident is unfortunate. I have immediately dismissed the OC, SDPO. I will go to Rampurhat tomorrow. I postponed visit as other political parties huddled there," she said.

The TMC Supremo also targeted the opposition parties including the BJP, which has taken up the matter with the Centre.

"Such kinds of incidents have happened in Gujarat and Rajasthan too. I am not justifying the incident in Rampurhat. We will take action in a fair manner. This is Bengal, not Uttar Pradesh. I had sent a delegation of TMC to probe the Hathras (rape incident) but we were not allowed an entry. But we are not stopping anyone from coming here," Banerjee added.

The alleged killing of a local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader in West Bengal’s Birbhum district and the deadly violence that followed has triggered a massive political slugfest between the ruling party and the opposition BJP, with the latter demanding Presidential rule be imposed in the state.

Birbhum violence

Eight people, including two children, were charred to death in Rampurhat on Tuesday, following the murder of its panchayat deputy chief Bhadu Sheikh. Around ten houses in the village were set on fire by unknown miscreants who hurled bombs while the families were asleep.

Twenty-two people have so far been arrested in connection with the arson and among those arrested is the brother of the deceased TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh. officials said they have been unable to find the bodies of two victims.