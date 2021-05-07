WB CM Mamata's Trinamool Takes On Kangana Ranaut; TMC Spox Files FIR On Bollywood Star

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) spokesperson Riju Dutta on Friday filed an FIR against actor Kangana Ranaut for posting 'offensive' Instagram stories, which as per the informant, was a part of her 'hate propaganda' to incite 'communal violence' in West Bengal. He, in the FIR, also accused her of maligning the image of Chief Minister of the State Mamata Banerjee and requested the concerned authority to take 'strict and necessary' action against her.

Putting forward his request, he wrote," I would like to file an FIR against Kangana Ranaut for hate propaganda to incite communal violence in West Bengal'. He pointed out that she had uploaded many stories on her official Instagram handle, and added, " She has also distorted the image of the Honourable Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee." In the end, he asserted that the screenshots of the stories were attached, and went on, "Kindly, take the strictest and necessary action as applicable."

Confirming the news in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Dutta said, " People like Ranaut should not be given security, and instead should be put behind the bars."

Twitter suspends Kangana Ranaut's account

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account has been permanently suspended on May 4, post her reaction to the West Bengal Assembly poll results and a lot of other tweets. According to a statement issued by the social media platform, the account repeatedly violated the Twitter policy of ‘Hateful Conduct and Abusive Behaviour.’ The micro-blogging site stated that they stand clear about strict action being taken against ‘behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm’, which has been called out furiously online as Twitter is clearly inconsistent in its actions.

"We’ve been clear that we'll take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy & Abusive Behaviour policy," a Twitter spokesperson said.

(Credit-Kangana Ranaut Insta/ Riju Dutta Facebook)