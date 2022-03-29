WB Coal Scam: ED Issues Fresh Summons To TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee To Appear On March 29

In the money laundering case linked to the alleged illegal coal scam in West Bengal, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued fresh summons to TMC MP from Diamond Harbour Abhishek Banerjee after the previous summons was notified in the regard, as per sources. The 34-year-old nephew of TMC supremo and West Bengal CM, Mamata Banerjee, is called to continue to record his statement to the agency, in the case lodged under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), as per officials. Abhishek Banerjee's role and links with the other accused in the case are being investigated, ED officials had told PTI.

The interrogation comes to the fore after the Diamond Harbour MP was questioned for hours in the case by ED officials in September 2021. After the said grilling session, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary was interrogated by the agency for nearly eight hours on March 21. After the questioning session, Banerjee told media persons that he has always been a 'law-abiding citizen' and hence he is set to 'cooperate' in the investigation.

'ED, CBI, Income Tax used by BJP to scare Opposition': Abhishek Banerjee

Further, Banerjee alleged that Central agencies such as the ED, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Income Tax department are being used by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to "scare the opposition and its political personalities". The previous summons against Banerjee and his wife Rujira was issued after the Delhi High Court dismissed a plea moved by the duo on March 11. In the plea, the notices directing the couple to appear before ED officials in Delhi, instead of Kolkata, was challenged.

Subsequently, Banerjee filed a special leave petition (SLP) before the Supreme Court, challenging the ED summons asking him to appear before ED officials in Delhi.

Coal scam case against TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee

The economic intelligence agency lodged a case, basis a November 2020 FIR by the CBI alleging a multi-crore-rupee coal pilferage scam related to Eastern Coalfields Limited mines in West Bengal's Kunustoria and Kajora area in and around Asansol.

Notably, local coal dealer and operator Anup Majhi alias Lala is the main accused in the case while the ED has held that Banerjee was repeatedly a beneficiary of the illicit funds acquired under the illegal trade of coal in TMC-governed West Bengal.