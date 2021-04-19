WB Cong Chief Adhir Chowdhury Seeks Deferment Of Polling To After 'Ramzan, COVID Dilution'

Highlighting the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has written to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra seeking a deferment in the remaining phases of polling for the state Assembly elections. Urging the CEC to prioritize the lives of people over elections, Chowdhury requested the CEC to take a 'hastening decision' over the remaining phases of polling. With just 2 days to go for the sixth phase, the Congress MP has sought for the remaining phases of the voting to be held after Ramazan and the dilution of the pandemic.

"Since two candidates died due to COVID in the district of Murshidabad, I plead that election if at all is to be done, should be after 'Ramjan' is over and the present pandemic is diluted," Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has written in his letter to the CEC.

Bengal elections under COVID's shadow

After having completed five phases of polling, the rising cases across the country have overshadowed the high-pitched battle between the TMC and the BJP in Bengal. The TMC is eyeing a return to power, the BJP aims to topple the Mamata Banerjee government on May 2. The campaigning by several political parties has witnessed jam-packed roadshows and rallies, raising concerns over COVID-19 protocols as the country faces the second wave of the virus. The sharp surge in COVID-19 cases across the country also forced the EC to call for an all-party meeting to discuss proper measures amid the campaigning.

The sharp surge in COVID-19 cases across the country and Bengal led to former Congress chief suspending all his upcoming public rallies. TMC leader Derek O'Brien on Sunday night took to his official Twitter handle and said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will not campaign any further in Kolkata. Pointing towards the rising COVID-19 cases across the state, the TMC supremo will only hold one "symbolic" meeting on the last day of campaigning in Kolkata on April 26, the TMC leader added.

TMC seeks clubbing of remaining phases

The TMC had previously urged the Election Commission to club the remaining phases of polling into one in view of the rising COVID cases across the state. On Monday, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee reiterated her request directed towards the Election Commission of India for the remaining phases to take place in one or a maximum of two days. She said, "With folded hands, I urge the ECI to hold the last three phases of polls on a single day or in two days amid the COVID-19 surge." Further, she added, "Please don't play with the lives of people."