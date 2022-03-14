WB: Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams TMC Govt, Says "there Is No Democracy" In State

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday levelled serious allegations against the TMC government in West Bengal, claiming that 'there is no democracy' in the state. Furthering his attack, Chowdhury alleged that a representative member of the Congress party was 'shot dead' by the 'goons' of TMC on Sunday evening. He said, "Our elected representative Tapan Kandu was shot dead by TMC goons this evening to stop Congress from making councillor in Jhalda Municipality of Purulia district."

Congress leaders open up about CWC meet

Notably, Chowdhury's remarks came while he was addressing reporters after the conclusion of the Congress Working Committee meeting held on March 13. The CWC held their meeting on Sunday to discuss the drubbing the party faced in assembly elections in 5 states concluded recently. There were speculations that the Gandhi family will resign from the top positions of the party following the poll defeat. Speaking on the issue, the leader of Congress in the lower house asserted that all three Gandhis - Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were ready to "sacrifice" their positions for the sake of the party, however, the Congress Working Committee and all party members rejected this.

Another Congress state in-charge, Dinesh Gundu Rao, who is currently handling the post of Goa president of All India Congress Committee (AICC) gave an update about the current post distribution of the party. The leader asserted that the incumbent president Sonia Gandhi will continue to serve as the president of the grand old party as Congress looks forward to begin working for the forthcoming assembly elections.

The AICC Goa president said, "She (Sonia Gandhi) continues to be the president of the party. Detailed discussion was held about the five states' elections. We discussed how to take things forward and how we prepare for the forthcoming elections."

It is pertinent to mention here that Congress lost power in Punjab as AAP emerged the biggest winner in the state. In other states such as Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Manipur, the grand old party did not perform up to expectations. The party, however, stopped BJP from gaining a majority in Goa, however, BJP formed a post-poll alliance with MGP and independent candidates and is set to regain power in the coastal state.