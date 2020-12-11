WB Congress Chief Condemns Attack On Nadda's Convoy, Evasive On 'President's Rule' Demand

On Friday, senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury weighed in on the attack on BJP president JP Nadda's convoy in West Bengal. Chowdhury, who serves as the chief of the party's West Bengal unit, opined that the law and order situation in the state had broken down. While condemning Thursday's incident, he pointed out that such things are taking place in Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country as well. Commenting on the demand for imposition of President's Rule in WB, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha made it clear that a decision in this regard needs to be taken by the Centre.

I think that declaring President's rule in West Bengal is a matter which is to be decided by Government of India: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress MP https://t.co/11ZcfsSrTy — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2020

BJP convoy attacked on December 10

Alleged TMC supporters threw stones and bricks at the BJP chief's convoy when he was on the way to Diamond Harbour to address a meeting of party workers on Thursday. While Nadda escaped unhurt as he was travelling in a bulletproof car, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's car was ransacked, resulting in him getting injured. Other party leaders including state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, national joint general secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash and secretary Anupam Hazra too received injuries.

Incidentally, the WB CM's nephew Abhishek Banerjee represents the Diamond Harbour constituency in the Lok Sabha. Subsequently, Nadda addressed the public meeting and alleged that the state had slipped into "complete lawlessness and goonda raj". According to him, this showed the plight of common party workers in the state and asserted that the days of the Banerjee-led government are numbered.

Nadda vows to continue fight against TMC

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Thursday, BJP president JP Nadda stated that his party is determined to dislodge TMC from power in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls. Speaking in the wake of an attack on his convoy, Nadda contended that this will not deter BJP from democratically opposing the ruling party in the state. Stressing that "BJP's strength is opposition", he exuded confidence that the party will get more than 200 seats in the WB Assembly election.

BJP president JP Nadda remarked, "There is no law and order in the state. There is no administration. The administration has crumbled and there is anarchism under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee. The incident proves this. But crores of BJP workers and I are capable of fighting this battle. We have led numerous battles and protected democracy. So, we will fight this battle with full vigour."

