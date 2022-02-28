WB: Congress Slams TMC Govt Over Violence In Municipal Elections, Writes To LS Speaker

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla alleging that he is unable to 'discharge' his duty in his constituency as a Member of Parliament. The MP from Berhampore in West Bengal accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) members of mistreatment towards him and restricting his movements around the state. He further alleged that the TMC members are acting like goons and have unleashed a reign of terror within the state. The MP, while levelling some serious allegations, claimed that TMC is threatening candidates of every other political party except their allies in whichever way they can by inducing violence.

"The ruling party has unleashed a reign of terror and violence in the entire municipal election. The ruling party goons are threatening candidates of other political parties with violence. I am being mobbed/ gheraoed and heckled by the TMC goons. My movement is completely restricted in West Bengal. The ruling party goons are doing all the violence and nuisance and are restricting my movement in collusion with the local authorities," said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

The MP further appealed to the Lok Sabha speaker to take up the matter of ruling TMC's violence to the concerned authorities at the earliest so that he can continue his work as an MP in his constituency.

SEC meets West Bengal Guv Dhankhar

State Election Commissioner of West Bengal Saurab Das was summoned by Bengal's Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at 10 a.m. February 28, to brief upon the violence that took place during the West Bengal civic polls. Post-meeting, Governor Dhankhar in his official statement said, "SEC has been indicated to take all steps to ensure poll fairness and not holding elections to Howrah Municipality is the failure of constitutional duty,"

West Bengal municipality election

While voting for the 108 municipalities across the state took place on Sunday, around 95 lakh voters made it to the booths to cast their votes for electing ward representatives and mayors across 2,276 wards in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, incidents of violence were reported from multiple poll booths, and furthermore, disturbances were noted in certain areas as clashes between BJP and TMC supporters were seen. BJP state chief, while speaking to ANI, alleged that women were misbehaved while hundreds of people entered the booths.

Image: ANI/PTI