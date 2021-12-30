WB Education Minister Shares Satirical Poem To Take A Jibe At Governor Dhankhar

West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu on Thursday shared a satirical Bengali poem by Sukumar Roy on his Twitter handle to take a jibe at Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar without naming him.

Basu, also a theatre personality, posted eight stanzas of Roy's popular poem 'Lorai Khyapa' (The Fight is Crazy) in which the poet humorously narrates the antics of a person who often gets angry over one issue or another, suddenly jumps out of his chair in a fit of rage to rave and rant and then threatens to carry on his fierce fight against one and all.

His post has two Bengali words at the top -"prosongo anumodan" (subject - approval) indicating the flagging by Dhankhar earlier in the day about the Chancellor's approval on the appointment of VCs.

Roy is a famed poet of the nonsense poem genre and is the father of film maestro Satyajit Ray.

Dhankhar, who shares an acrimonious relation with the TMC government in the state ever since he took over office in July, 2019, has alleged that approval on the appointment of VCs in the state universities was not taken from Raj Bhavan by the Trinamool Congress government in the past.

The governor said the appointment of vice-chancellors in 24 state universities in the past was made without his approval or in defiance of orders and demanded an explanation from the higher education department on the matter.

Basu had in the past advocated stopping the practice of the governor being the chancellor of state universities and appointing a scholar in his place instead.

Vice-chancellors Council general secretary Subiresh Bhattacharya told PTI "We had all been duly appointed as per the Act drafted by the state government in the past. If someone comments without knowing the Act, that is his problem."

Bhattacharya, who is also the VC of North Bengal University, said the VCs Council will not "react to what someone says".

The West Bengal State Universities (Terms and Conditions of Service of the Vice Chancellor & the Manner and Procedure of Official Communication) Rules, 2019 introduced to the West Bengal Universities and Colleges (Administration and Regulation) Act, 2017 had abolished the chancellor's secretariat and reduced the chancellor's role in choosing vice-chancellors.

It also took away his power to convene meeting of the highest bodies of the universities or take action against vice-chancellors.