WB Governor Dhankhar Issues First Response As TMC Wins Bengal But Mamata Loses Nandigram

As Mamata Banerjee is all set to retain power in West Bengal though she has personally lost her grudge match in Nandigram to Suvendu Adhikari, state Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar congratulated the TMC supremo on Twitter. The Governor, who has clashed with the Chief Minister and her administration on numerous occasions over the last few years, wrote about respecting the decision taken by the people of West Bengal. At the time of publishing, Mamata Banerjee-led TMC is leading on 216 seats as per the ECI, versus the BJP which is leading on 74.

The Governor, while congratulating the Chief Minister reminded that there is no place for violence in democracy, at a time when the BJP has alleged that Trinamool cadre has attacked their offices. He also notified that Mamata Banerjee will be visiting him at Raj Bhawan at 7 pm. Mamata has said that she will announce the time of her oathtaking later, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Congratulated @MamataOfficial party win in West Bengal assembly elections.



Tomorrow at 7 PM Hon’ble CM will be calling on me at Raj Bhawan. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) May 2, 2021

Democracy is all about respecting mandate of the people.



Violence has no place in democracy. Appreciate stance @MamataOfficial to observe Covid guidelines and peace.



Call upon state apparatus @HomeBengal @WBPolice @KolkataPolice to take all steps to ensure peace and order. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) May 2, 2021

Shared my concern and anguish @MamataOfficial at reports of violence and arson in the state.



Assured by CM that concerned @HomeBengal will be directed to take all steps to maintain peace and tranquillity.



Appeal all to observe calm and peace and follow covid protocols. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) May 2, 2021

He also appealed to the state apparatus to make sure that peace and non-violence prevail in West Bengal.

West Bengal Election Results 2021

Meanwhile, the election results took a unique turn with high drama for the Nandigram seat where initially Mamata Banerjee was said to be the winner, but later it was reported that Suvendu Adhikari has won. In her briefing before the Nandigram result became clear but with her party most definitely emerging victorious by a thumping margin, the Chief Minister said that the victory on the state is a win for the people of Bengal. The TMC chief has assured that there won't be any big ceremony as the COVID-19 crisis is her party's priority and there's an ECI order prohibiting mass celebrations in place.

Several BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman congratulated Mamata Banerjee for her third term. West Bengal BJP leader and major Mamata Banerjee critic Kailash Vijayvargiya also congratulated her, as did a number of other senior BJP leaders.

The election campaign was conducted all guns blazing despite the COVID-19 outbreak. Both TMC and BJP used every possible means to score political points over the other, including massive rallies and road-shows on the ground during roughly the first 6 out of 8 phases. The state assembly comprises 294 seats, though voting in two seats has been postponed due to the death of candidates.

Meanwhile, counting of votes for Tamil Nadu has shown a win for DMK, the left front for Kerala, BJP for Assam, and All India N.R. Congress for Puducherry.