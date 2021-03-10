WB Governor Enquires About Mamata Banerjee's Health, Seeks Update From Officials

Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday took to Twitter to inform that the Director, Security and Chief Secretary have been contacted and an update has been sought in relation to the alleged attack on the Chief Minister of the State Mamata Banerjee during a rally in Nandigram. In the tweet, he also affirmed that the Health Secretary and the Director of Hospital have been alerted and urged to take all caution.

Through another tweet, Dhankhar tried to explain the true essence of democracy. Outlining that there is a need to ensure a healthy environment, he wrote, "Democratic process can blossom only with peace and harmony prevailing all around and all contributing according to rule of law and constitution."

Election Commission demands report

After the attack, swinging into action, even the Election Commission has sought a report.

Election Commission of India has sought a detailed report on the incident in which West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee claimed that she suffered an injury after she was pushed by few people https://t.co/jkG2VtV98W — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2021

Mamata alleges attack

Hours after filing her nomination from Nandigram, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee abruptly left her on-ground campaign claiming that she was attacked and sustained a leg injury. CM Mamata Banerjee has alleged that she was attacked by 4-5 people while she was returning after performing puja in a temple at Barulia Bazar in Nandigram, adding that no security official was present when she was attacked. The Bengal CM has said that she will lodge a formal complaint with the Election Commission, before rushing to Kolkata to seek medical attention.

Meanwhile, The entire episode has garnered a lot of mixed reactions, even within the same political parties. While West Bengal BJP in-charge Kailash Vijayawargiya condemned politicisation on the attack and prayed for Banerjee's safety, BJP leader Arjun Singh has alleged that she was doing 'drama for sympathy'.

Even within Congress, there is a difference of opinion. While Congress MP Abhijit Mukherjee condemned the attack, the party's Bengal in-charge Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury called it a 'drama'.