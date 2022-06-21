WB Governor Says 'will Consider Bills As Per Constitution' Amid Latest Move By Mamata Govt

Almost a week after the West Bengal Legislative Assembly passed the West Bengal University Laws Amendment Bill (2022) to replace Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as Chancellor of all state-run universities, the state assembly passed the West Bengal University of Health Sciences Amendment Bill (2022) on Tuesday, June 21.

As the West Bengal government has brought about changes to replace the Governor from institutions, government bodies and as Chancellor of universities, he said, "I'll consider all these bills as per the constitution and will examine them as per the SC decision."

A total of 182 votes were in favour of the bill, whereas 40 votes were against it. The BJP alleged that the opposing vote count was improbable to be at 40 as there were 16 more votes, given the total number of BJP MLAs is 56.

In the 'never-ending' political tussle between Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has now criticised the TMC government in relation with the recent violence in the state.

Dhankar said, "As a governor of the state, I am concerned that severe category violence happened in the state. Post-poll violence is a blot on this land, government of day is not taking enough steps to curb the violence. Mafia and Syndicate raj is there in every corner."

In regard to the West Bengal University of Health Sciences Amendment Bill (2022) was passed in the state Legislative Assembly on June 21 which will replace Governor Jagdeep Dhankar with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the Chancellor, a team of BJP MLAs led by Suvendu Adhikari visited the Governor on June 21 and filed a memorandum opposing the bills passed.

The tussle between Mamata Banerjee & Jagdeep Dhankhar

The state Education Minister had said last year that it was time to introspect whether there was a "need to continue with the colonial legacy" of getting the Governor to hold the post of chancellor. The controversy escalated after West Bengal Education Minister Bratyabrata Basu made a massive announcement in May, stating that decision had been made to replace West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as the Chancellor of all state-funded universities.

This decision came on the backdrop of a war of words between the Governor and the TMC supremo over appointments of vice-chancellors. In December 2021, Dhankhar had claimed that appointments of vice-chancellors of 24 universities in the state were made without his approval.

"VCs of 24 Universities appointed by Mamata Banerjee in disregard of law. These are ex facie in defiance of specific orders or without approval by Chancellor-the Appointing Authority," the Governor had tweeted. "These appointments carry no legal sanction and would be forced to take action unless soon recalled," he had added.

The West Bengal cabinet's decision was based on a recommendation made by the Punchhi Commission in 2010 that the convention of appointing Governors as chancellors of universities be stopped.

