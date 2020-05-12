WB Governor Urges CM Mamata To Bury Hatchet With Centre And Focus On Battling Covid-19

Even as the West Bengal Chief Minister lashed out at Centre after the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has urged the CM to make a new beginning to combat Covid-19. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, he has said that CM Mamata Banerjee to should not miss the opportunity to bury the differences with the Centre and work together to mitigate the woes that have arisen due to Covid lockdown. This comes days after Governor Dhankar attacked the Mamata government for hiding the Covid data.

Time to move ahead @MamataOfficial to tackle looming problems-migrants, health and food.



Urge all to Bury the hatchet and be in action mode to mitigate woes of people.



Let’s make a new beginning focusing only on Covid-19 combat.



A missed opportunity will be blunder.

CM Mamata Banerjee attacks Centre

CM Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack on the Central government on Monday claiming that even after 5 meetings with the Prime Minister, the states have found no remedies of their problems as the Centre has not paid heed to any suggestions. The TMC supremo also pointed out the contradiction between lockdown orders and relaxations, urging PM Modi to allow the states to take a call on easing restrictions.

As the Centre and the state has been at loggerhead over the COVID data, the Chief Minister also apprised the Prime Minister that there are 1,374 active cases and 185 deaths in Bengal. She informed that the state has increased the number of testing labs and the testing has doubled from 2000 to 4000 per day in a week.

PM sends a message

Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested all the Chief Ministers to submit a blueprint to deal with various nuances during and after the gradual easing of the lockdown in their respective states by May 15. He stressed the need for an all-encompassing approach to deal with various challenges that will arise in the future. Mentioning that everyone had a reasonable indication of the geographical spread of COVID-19, the PM highlighted that this would help in having a focused fight against the pandemic. Moreover, he stated that the country would have to work towards achieving two objectives- to reduce the transmission rate of the disease and to increase public activity gradually.

