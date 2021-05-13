WB Governor Visits Areas Affected By Post-poll Violence; Says 'destruction Of Democracy'

Despite Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's reluctance, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Wednesday visited districts of Cooch Behar to take stock of the on-ground situation in the areas affected by post-poll violence which broke out following TMC's victory. On his visit to Dinhata, the Bengal Governor was met with severe opposition as a group of people blocked his convoy.

A crowd of people gheraoed Dhankar's car and also raised slogans, with one of the protestors carrying a placard which read, "Dhankar go back." Speaking to reporters after his visit, the Bengal Governor accounted that people have left their houses and are living in jungles. He said that several locals told him that 'goons' would come once again and that there is a 'failure of security'.

Expressing 'shock' at the current situation, Governor Dhankar said that he could have never imagined such violence. " I have seen the fear of Police in the eyes of the people, they are scared to go to Police, their houses were looted. I'm really shocked, this is the destruction of democracy," ANI quoted the Bengal Governor.

People have left their houses & are living in jungles. Women tell me, that they (goons) will come there once again and there is such failure of security before the Governor. I'm shocked at it. I can imagine what the people here must be going through: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar pic.twitter.com/ospYY630bt — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2021

Governor Dhankar hits back at CM Mamata

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar hit back at CM Mamata Banerjee after she questioned his visit to the post-poll violence-affected areas in Coochbehar. A day earlier, Banerjee opined that the visit was "violative of the longstanding norms as evolved over several decades". Moreover, she asserted that the Governor's programme cannot be finalised without the consent of the state government. In response, Dhankar wrote to her that provisions of the Constitution can neither be diluted nor ignored.

Citing Article 159 of the Constitution, Dhankhar stressed that he would do all this is expected out of my oath and Constitution. Urging the TMC supremo to take note of the alarming situation in the state as a consequence of post-poll retributive violence, he termed it as a "decimation" of the essence of democracy. Maintaining that governance is getting "far distanced" from constitutional norms and rule of law, he requested Banerjee to address the issues raised by the people. Striking a reconciliatory note towards the end, the WB Governor assured her cooperation.

Plea filed in HC

Days after post-poll political violence rocked West Bengal and claimed 16 lives, a petitioner has moved the Calcutta High Court seeking urgent reliefs in relation to the widespread violence after TMC's victory in the recently concluded Assembly Elections. The petition, filed by social activist Susheel Kumar Pandey, accuses the State machinery of failing to protect life and liberty of its citizens and urged the court to direct the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to investigate the 'pogrom'. The Calcutta High Court is likely to take up the case for hearing next week.

BJP, Congress, CPI(M), TMC and ISF have been up in arms over the violence which claimed 16 lives after the declaration of poll results. While the MHA sought a detailed report from the state government regarding the "post-election violence targeting opposition political workers in the state" and sent a 4-member team there, PM Modi called up Dhankhar and expressed his anguish at the law and order situation. Though TMC attributed the deaths to "intra-BJP fights", Banerjee requested everyone to remain peaceful.



