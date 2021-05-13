WB Governor Visits Cooch Behar, Says Aim Of Post-poll Violence Was To 'harass' People

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday addressed a press conference after his visit to Cooch Behar which has suffered post-poll violence. Without naming the Trinamool Congress Party or Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Dhankar said there is a campaign going on in the state to teach lessons to those who didn't vote for the Trinamool Congress. Expressing shock at the situation on ground after the post-poll violence, Dhankhar asserted that the situation was much more tensed than he had thought.

"When I saw post-poll violence in Bengal when people were being murdered, indescribable activities were happening with women and ladies, I thought that it is my duty to help and protect people," Dhankhar said.

"People have left their houses and are living in jungles. Women tell me, that they (goons) will come there once again and there is such a failure of security. I'm shocked at it. I can imagine what the people here must be going through," Dhankhar said.

The West Bengal Governor stated that the aim of the violence was to harass the people who claimed freedom to vote on their own going against the lines of the ruling dispensation.

"The aim of the post-poll violence is to harass the people that why did you vote on your own," said Jagdeep Dhankhar while adding that the state is grappling with the twin challenges of the pandemic and the post-poll violence.

The Governor and Chief Minister have been indulging in a war of words over the post-poll violence and the visit by the governor to the violence-affected areas.

"People are in mortal fear of police and ruling dispensation workers. A dozen ruling party workers could stop my convoy, with no fear of law and police. Such state of affairs. I had to intervene finding they were determined to involve with my security," Dhankhar said in another tweet tagging Mamata Banerjee and West Bengal Police. Dhankhar also posted on Twitter, visuals of citizens sharing their grief and the accounts of the violence suffered by them after elections.

Mamata Banerjee - Jagdeep Dhankhar face off

CM Mamata Banerjee had sent a letter to Dhankhar asking him to resist visiting the violence affected state. CM Mamata Banerjee in her letter has stated that the Governor was going against the 'long-standing norms' by visiting the Coochbehar district on May 13. Calling it a violation, she, in the letter, urged the governor to follow the norms, and desist from visiting the district and in the future, from taking 'abrupt decisions' with regard to field visits. She even contended that Governor's program cannot be finalised before the content of the state government.

Responding to Mamata Banerjee's letter, Governor Dhankhar cited Article 159 of the Constitution and said that he would do all that is expected out of him to protect his oath and Constitution.

"I am appalled that a leader of your stature should be even contemplating that in making visits the Governor has to obtain orders of the Government. Surprising that you became aware of this constitutionally untenable provision at a time when my visits are to share the pain and agony of suffering people. I am just not persuaded by your stance," Governor said in his reply to Mamata Banerjee.

Post Poll violence in West Bengal

West Bengal witnessed massive political violence after the election result trends gave an indication of TMC's landslide victory. BJP has claimed its grassroots workers have been killed by "TMC Goons". There have been widespread incidents of vandalism, rioting and even violent attacks on women workers, as stated by BJP. Hundreds of people who supported the BJP in the elections have fled the state, taking refuge in Assam, while properties and residence of several BJP workers have been demolished and vandalised in the post-poll violence. BJP offices in several places have also been destroyed. Apart from BJP, all other parties such as the Congress, ISF and the Left parties also suffered post-poll violence and criticised the TMC for perpetrating it. The TMC has refuted the BJP's claims and alleged Intra-BJP fights have led to violence and killings. The post-poll violence has so far killed at least 16 people, according to reports.

