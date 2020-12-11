WB Governor Warns Mamata 'not To Play With Fire'; Pans 'insider-outsider' Line Of Thought

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar termed the attack on BJP leader JP Nadda's convoy as unfortunate and noted that the distancing of governance from the rule of law and constitutional parameters in Bengal was alarming. Clarifying that he was not a stakeholder in the political circle, the West Bengal Governor remarked that the state of law and order in West Bengal was constantly on the decline and reminded CM Mamata Banerjee of her obligation to follow the Constitution. Detailing on his two-fold obligation to preserve and protect the Constitution, human rights & rule of law, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar termed December 10's violent events as a 'slur on the democratic fabric'.

"The Chief Minister has to follow the Constitution. She cannot depart for its paths. The law and order situation in the state has been continuously worsening for long", Jagdeep Dhankhar said addressing the media on Friday.

Urging Mamata Banerjee to reflect on the actions of her party and the state government, Jagdeep Dhankhar condemned her 'outsider-insider' remark directed at various BJP leaders visiting the state. The West Bengal Governor asked if a responsible leader would make such statements. He also informed that he had asked the TMC supremo to withdraw the video of her verbal attack on JP Nadda and refrain from making such 'unfortunate' remarks on the President of a ruling party.

"The events that happened yesterday are most unfortunate. They are a slur on our democratic fabric", he added.

Jagdeep Dhankar also warned Mamata Banerjee against calling Indians as 'outsiders' and told her 'not to play with the fire'. Further, the West Bengal Governor also informed that inadequate security arrangements had been made for JP Nadda despite Dhankhar personally alerting the Chief Secretary and DGP before the BJP leader's visit. It is pertinent to note that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has summoned both the abovementioned officials in the aftermath of the attack on JP Nadda after Jagdeep Dhankar submitted a report to the Centre on Friday morning. The West Bengal Governor also revealed that he did not receive any security report from the state's police force prior to JP Nadda's visit.

Dhankhar also slammed the state's police force for their non-responsive stance thereby signalling 'the failure of constitutional machinery in the state'. Targetting the TMC government, Jagdeep Dhankhar categorically stated that he will 'not be a party' to the breakdown of democracy in West Bengal. Further, he also warned bureaucrats integrated with the political machinery in the state to work to serve the people and not function as puppets of their political masters. The West Bengal Governor further revealed that he had shared sensitive information about the same with senior officials in the state and said that he was willing to share the same with Mamata Banerjee too.

BJP convoy attacked in West Bengal

Alleged TMC supporters threw stones and bricks at the BJP chief's convoy when he was on the way to Diamond Harbour to address a meeting of party workers. While Nadda claimed he escaped unhurt as he was travelling in a bulletproof car, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's car was ransacked, resulting in him getting injured. Other party leaders including state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, national joint general secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash and secretary Anupam Hazra too received injuries.

However, issuing a statement on the security lapse during JP Nadda's visit to the South 24 Parganas district, the West Bengal police has upheld that the BJP chief reached the venue safely. Detailing on the incident, the West Bengal Police has stated that a few bystanders at Debipur, Falta PS, and Diamond Harbour PD 'sporadically & suddenly' pelted stones at the vehicles trailing the BJP chief's convoy. An investigation has also been ordered to find out the 'actual happenings,' the statement added.

