WB Govt Forms 8-member Task Force To Tackle Adenovirus, BJP Asks 'Why No Pediatricians?'

The West Bengal government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has constituted an eight-member task force to supervise the works related to controlling Adenovirus and treating affected persons.

In the order dated March 11, the Mamata government constituted a task force which includes the Chief Secretary of the government of West Bengal as its chairman. Other officials are CM Mamata Banerjee's chief advisor Alapan Bandyopadhyay; Principal Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department, Principal Secretary of the Women and Child Development Department, Director of Health Services and Director of Medical Education. The task force also includes Dr Sukumar Mukherjee and Dr Gopal Krishna.

"The Task Force will meet at regular intervals and supervise/oversee the arrangements for the treatment of affected persons in the different hospitals and other aspects related to the control of the disease," the order read.

BJP raises question over absence of paediatrician in task force

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and co-in charge of West Bengal, Amit Malviya attacked the Mamata government over deaths related to Adenovirus infection. He claimed that over 140 children died due to the infection.

"In a late response, West Bengal Govt created a task force to address the situation. Surprisingly not a single paediatrician in the team. Mamata Banerjee is unfortunately the Swasthya Mantri," Malviya tweeted.

Notably, the saffron party on Friday organised a march to ‘Swasthya Bhawan’, the headquarters of the West Bengal Health Department, to protest against the TMC government's alleged failure to check the spread of Adenovirus that left several children dead. In this Friday march, several BJP leaders were injured as the police forcibly dispersed the “unlawful assembly”.

On Monday, CM Mamata in the assembly that six children died in the state due to Adenovirus. She also urged people to start using face masks again to combat the menace. Notably, Adenovirus infections most commonly affect the respiratory system and can cause symptoms similar to the common cold or flu.