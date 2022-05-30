WB Guv Breaks Silence On CM Replacing Him As Chancellor; Avers 'ploy To Divert Attention'

Breaking his silence on the West Bengal government's move to make the CM the Chancellor of state-run universities, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed his displeasure. The Mamata Banerjee-led Cabinet's decision to move a bill in this regard was perceived as a snub to Dhankhar who is the Chancellor of state-run varsities at present in the capacity of the Governor. Speaking to the media on Sunday, the WB Governor alleged that this was a tactic to divert attention from the alleged West Bengal School Service Commission recruitment scam.

Jagdeep Dhankhar remarked, "The state of education in West Bengal is alarming and worrisome. I am disturbed by it. 25 Vice-Chancellors were appointed against law against the directive of the Chancellor who is the Governor and promoting inferior talent dictated by patronage, favouritism and nepotism."

"As regards who becomes the Chancellor, whether the role of the Governor can be curtailed, I will examine when the paper will come to me. The same issue was raised in December 2021. This is a ploy, a tactic to generate media optics, to divert media attention from what is happening in the recruitment scam," he added.

Siliguri, WB | State of education in WB is alarming. 25 Vice Chancellors were appointed against law. I will examine whether the role of Governor can be curtailed. These are tactics to divert attention from what is happening in (SSC) recruitment scam: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar pic.twitter.com/y5KgFURlvr — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2022

Tussle between Mamata Banerjee & Jagdeep Dhankhar

In the last few years, Jagdeep Dhankhar has been at loggerheads with the Mamata Banerjee-led government. While the Governor has stressed that he is exercising his constitutional duties, TMC has accused him of interference and sought his ouster on multiple occasions. On January 7, the WB CM created a stir by telling PM Modi about Dhankhar raising objections over some recruitments. She spoke about this at the inauguration ceremony of the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute which was attended by the PM virtually.

According to her, the WB Governor was unaware that the state government had opted for later entry into the bureaucracy on the advice of PM Modi. Objecting to this statement, Dhankar asserted that it was not only factually wrong but also constituted an act of "impropriety" on Banerjee's part. Taking to Twitter, he shared his communications to the Additional Chief Secretary dated June 23, 2021, and December 28, 2021, pertaining to the recruitment procedure in the state. He asserted, "Reports of rampant irregularities in recruitment get credence with lack of response to any of these".

On the first day of the Budget session in March, Dhankhar was unable to give his inaugural address to the Assembly as BJP MLAs carrying posters and photographs of alleged victims of civic poll violence came to the well to stage a protest. As the legislators of the JP Nadda-led party refused to let the proceedings begin, he attempted to leave the Assembly even as ruling party MLAs including Mamata Banerjee appealed to him to deliver his address. The Governor alleged that women Ministers and MLAs trooped on both sides of his seat disregarding decorum and propriety.