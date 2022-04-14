Last Updated:

WB Guv Calls Incidents In State 'very Painful' After HC Judge Stopped From Entering Court

A group of lawyers, reportedly from the TMC workers' legal wing, stopped Calcutta HC judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay from entering the court of justice on Wednesday.

Abhishek Raval
West Bengal

Image : PTI


Condemning an incident where a group of lawyers, reportedly from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers' legal wing, stopped Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay from entering the court of justice on Wednesday, April 13, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said that recent incidents in the state "are very painful and a cause of worry."

Notably, Justice Gangopadhyay had recently passed an order directing a CBI probe into the School Service Commission (SSC) scam case. News agency ANI had, on Wednesday, quoted the TMC workers' legal wing as saying, "Justice Gangopadhyay has committed a crime by passing orders in the SSC corruption case." 

Reacting to the incident, Governor Dhankhar said, "Recent incidents in West Bengal are very painful and a cause of worry. What happened in the HC is worrisome to me. The courts cannot be obstructed like this. Those in the authority know the gravity of the situation. The fact those who provide justice are put under such fear sounds like the death of democracy (sic)"

Governor Dhankhar had also urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for interaction in view of the "disturbing and unprecedented worrisome scenario in the precincts of High Court of Calcutta."

WB chief Secy, DGP meet Governor Dhankar 

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Chief Secretary and DGP, on Wednesday, met Governor Dhankar and provided a report on the growing atrocities against women and recent clashes on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Governor Dhankhar said, "The meeting was fruiful", but raised concerns on the quality of the criminal investigation. He stressed on the need for retaining the faith of the people in the criminal justice system. "The investigation should be impartial and independent," he said.

