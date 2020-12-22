WB Guv Cries Foul Over Bureaucrat's Refusal To Meet Him, Pans Mamata Govt's Attitude

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar cried foul over the attitude of the Mamata Banerjee-led government in handling education issues on Tuesday. A message was sent to Higher Education Department Principal Secretary Manish Jain asking him to meet Dhankhar with the file relating to the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor of Darjeeling Hills University. Declining to do the same, Jain responded, "Good Afternoon Sir, I sought permission from higher authorities on the above, but I have not been permitted to come”.

According to the Governor, Jain's actions are not only an "outrage of the legal system" but also unbecoming of a civil servant. He stressed that this conduct cannot be overlooked if rule of law has to prevail. Thus, Jain has been called to explain the reason for his defiance by 4 pm on December 24. He has been asked to indicate as to what made him seek permission, the nature of permission he sought from the authority and the authority from which permission was sought. Dhankhar observed that exemplary consequences are the need of the hour to preserve the rule of law.

LAW UNTO ONESLEF stance @MamataOfficial in handling education issues is shocking. Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department, Shri Manish Jain, IAS declines to update statting “I sought permission from higher authorities on the above, but I have not been permitted to come” pic.twitter.com/Ek1YVubZIo — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 22, 2020

Read: It Is Incomprehensible To Me: Dhankhar On TMC's 'outsider' Charge On BJP

Shri Manish Jain, IAS, Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department @MamataOfficial conduct, apart from being an outrage of the applicable legal regime, is unbecoming of a public servant.

Shri Manish Jain called upon to indicate the premise of this defiance by 4 PM Dec 24. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 22, 2020

Read: WB Guv Dhankhar Questions TMC Govt Over Enquiry Against IPS Gyanwant Singh, Seeks Details

Dhankhar opens up on working relationship with WB government

Speaking exclusively with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on December 11, the WB Governor had opened up on his fractured working relationship with the state government. He alleged that some public servants in the state are acting as "political workers". Citing Article 167 of the Constitution, he lamented that CM Mamata Banerjee doesn't respond to his questions. Highlighting the alleged failure of the TMC government on the governance front, he raised concerns about the purported failure to ensure investment in the state following the Bengal Global Business Summit.

The WB Governor alleged, "The projected investment was Rs.5,30,000 crore. As Governor, I asked them- where is the investment? In which part of Bengal, it is there? It is there. In the state Assembly, my predecessor was made to say that these projects are in an advanced stage of implementation. There are serious allegations that in organising these extravaganzas, thousands of crores were spent. There were given to favoured ones with no sense of accountability."

Read: My Biggest Task Is To Ensure Free And Fair Assembly Polls :WB Governor Dhankhar