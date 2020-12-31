WB Guv Dhankar Prays For 'transparent & Accountable' Govt Post Polls, Takes A Dig At TMC

Without naming the ruling TMC government in West Bengal, Governor Jagdeep Dhankar yet again criticised the Mamata Banerjee-led administration for engaging in divisive politics and the deteriorating law & order situation in the state under the regime. In his address to the state on Thursday, Dhankar prayed for 'politically neutral' administration and a 'transparent and accountable' government in the state after the 2021 Assembly Elections. The Head of the State also extended his wishes to the people of Bengal for the new year and hoped for a year where people do not have to wear masks.

'Shun off violence..'

Taking a dig at the TMC regime under CM Mamata Banerjee, Governor Dhankar said, "Pray uniqueness and rich legacy of Bharat permits and flourishes in the state. Oneness of nation reflected in the preamble of the Indian Constitution - We the People - must guide all those who misguidedly engage in the divisive refrain of outsiders. Pray West Bengal exemplifies its enormously rich culture, its essence and spinal strength to secure 2021 elections. Shun off violence with the politically neutral stance of police and administration, people enjoying human rights and freedom and administration turns out to be transparent and accountable."

"We have learnt many lessons in 2020. What the human grit, determination, cooperation and importance of preparations mean in tiding over the monumental crisis. And how tragedy brought many positives in us significantly - patience and empathy. Learning to survive challenges by holding hands," he added.

The Governor and CM Mamata Banerjee have frequently locked horns in the run-up to the West Bengal Assembly elections with the former criticising the administration for increasing political violence in the state. Dhankar had also pulled up the state government over the lapse in security of BJP chief JP Nadda when his convoy was attacked during one of his visits to the state.

West Bengal assembly elections

West Bengal assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats. BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and establishing itself as the major Opposition force in the state. Recently TMC trumped BJP in all 3 bypolls but the BJP is using its booth-level strategy, has placed its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections.

