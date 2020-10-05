WB Guv Dhankhar On Death Of BJP Leader: 'Police Far Distanced From Fair Investigation'

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday reacted to the death of BJP leader Manish Shukla who was shot dead metres away from the Titagarh police station yesterday saying that there was an 'all-out effort' to cover up the murder of the leader. Opining that the West Bengal police was 'far distanced from a fair investigation,' Dhankhar called for the need to look into every angle of the BJP leader's murder including terror.

Criminal Jurisprudence Principles thoroughly sacrificed @WBPolice @MamataOfficial An all out effort to cover up and fishing for alibis.



The manner of this dastardly act calls for focus on all angles including terror.



West Bengal Police far distanced from fair investigation. https://t.co/fif0dPrZjP — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) October 5, 2020

West Bengal Police peddles 'personal enmity' angle

Dhankhar's tweet came in response to the series of tweets put out by the West Bengal Police. Reacting to the murder of the BJP Councillor, the West Bengal police hinted at the possibility of 'personal enmity' while asking people to refrain from making 'irresponsible' comments on social media. The account also refrained from addressing the victim as a BJP leader.

A person was shot dead last evening in Titagarh area of Barrackpore. Police is investigating the crime and looking into all possible reasons including personal enmity because the victim was accused in some cases of murder and attempt of murder.. (1/2) — West Bengal Police (@WBPolice) October 5, 2020

Please do not jump on conclusion without proper investigation. Irresponsible comments on social media tantamount to interference in the investigation. Please refrain from this (2/2) — West Bengal Police (@WBPolice) October 5, 2020

Read: BJP Activists Put Up Roadblocks In Bengal's Barrackpore To Protest Killing Of Party Leader

Read: BJP Leader Shot Dead In West Bengal, Vijayvargiya Demands CBI Inquiry

BJP leader shot dead

A youth leader from BJP in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas' died after being shot metres away from Titagarh police station on Sunday night. The wounded leader's death stirred outrage across all political corridors, especially the BJP who blamed it on the ruling Trinamool Congress government for what they claimed it to be a deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Earlier today, Dhankhar summoned newly appointed CS, Alapan Bandopadhyay, to meet him and apprise him of the situation. The Governor also stated that he wanted to speak to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on an urgent basis, also citing the time he expected to have a call with her. He also took to Twitter, to share his opinion when the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police failed to respond to his calls.

Read: Political Killings New Normal In Bengal, Says BJP After Party Leader Shot Dead; Demands CBI Probe

Read: West Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankar Summons Chief Secy Over BJP Leader's Shoot Out