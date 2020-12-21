WB Guv Dhankhar Questions TMC Govt Over Enquiry Against IPS Gyanwant Singh, Seeks Details

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday sought details from the state home ministry about the enquiry against ADG (Law & Order) Gyanwant Singh. The West Bengal governor sought to know why Gyanwant Singh was promoted despite judicial findings that he "invaded the right to life without the authority of the law" and after charge sheet issued to him in view of the findings of the Calcutta High Court.

Dhankhar took to Twitter to apprise about his action in this regards. In a series of tweets, Dhankhar stated the High Court observed that had Singh was found guilty of invading right to life without authority of law while discharging his duty as public servant and also exceeding police powers conferred thereby acted ultra vires the Constitution.

ACS @HomeBengal directed to make available the entire file relating to the enquiry of Shri Gyanwant Singh IPS, ADG (Law & Order) @MamataOfficial & promotions effected in his favour after charge sheet was issued to him in view of the findings of the Hon’ble Calcutta High Court. pic.twitter.com/8cC9ILKcTu — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 21, 2020

The Hon’ble High Court, had reflected about Shri Gyanwant Singh, IPS:-



“..invaded right to life without authority of law while discharging his duty as public servant’



“declared that he acted ultra vires and their acts impugned herein are unconstitutional.” — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 21, 2020

Court also held Sh. Gyanwant, @WBPolice “guilty of exceeding police powers conferred…thereby acted ultra vires the Constitution.”



This directive @HomeBengal as earlier Communications @MamataOfficial seeking details of enquiry against Shri Gyanwant Singh have evoked no response. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 21, 2020

The governor also posted on Twitter, the letter which he sent to the home department of the state demanding them to make available the entire file of enquiry of Gyanwant Singh.

"It is unfortunate and of serious concern that there has only been non-responsive stance thus far. Such a development is unacceptable in 'a system' governed by rule of law," he said in the letter.

"In this situation, ACS Home, may be directed to make available the entire file relating to the enquiry of Shri Gyanwant Singh and the promotions effected in his favour after charge sheet was issued to him in view of the findings of the Hon'ble Calcutta High Court," the letter added while directing the home department to make the documents available latest by December 29.

Earlier, Dhankhar had questioned the Mamata Banerjee-led government how it could shield Singh from an enquiry even after judicial findings against him.

Political violence in West Bengal

West Bengal has been witnessing a rise in the incidents of political violence and questions have been raised by BJP over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. The saffron party claimed that 120 of its members and leaders in the state have been killed by the political violence perpetrated by the ruling party members. BJP President JP Nadda's convoy was also attacked at the Diamond Harbour during his visit to West Bengal. In a scathing attack on the ruling TMC in West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had stated that his party will respond to the violence with democracy. He said when power goes to head people resort to violence.

