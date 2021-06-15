Last Updated:

WB Guv Dhankhar To Visit Delhi Day After Meeting BJP MLAs Over Law & Order Situation

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is set to visit New Delhi on June 16. Governor Dhankhar will leave for Delhi late evening on June 15 and return to Kolkata

Written By
Srishti Jha
West Bengal

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is set to visit New Delhi on June 16. Governor Dhankhar will leave for Delhi late evening on June 15 and return to Kolkata on June 18.

Taking to Twitter, he stated: 

The update comes a day after West Bengal's BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, along with 50 MLAs called on the Governor and submitted a memorandum over the post-poll law & order situation in the state. 

While briefing the mediapersons, Dhankhar said, "50 MLAs of Opposition including Suvendu Adhikari have handed over a memorandum to me, attracting my attention towards four points including anti-defection law and incidents of Tiljala and Chandan Nagar."

Adhikari, 50 MLAs meet WB Governor

The West Bengal Governor stated that 50 MLAs had joined him to raise attention to several points including the anti-defection law in the state. The BJP delegation led by Suvendu Adhikari along with 50 BJP MLAs has handed over a memorandum to Dhankhar on Monday, drawing attention towards mainly four points-- the law and order situation of the state, incidents of Tiljala and Chandan Nagar, the need for action against the violators of the anti-defection law and CM Mamata Banerjee-led government's silence over "post-poll retributive bloodshed". 

READ | West Bengal Post Poll Violence: Two women allegedly gang raped by 'TMC Supporters' move SC

After the meeting, Governor Dhankhar stated that anti-defection laws are as applicable in West Bengal as they are in any other parts of the country. "Being the constitutional head of the state, let me make it clear that anti-defection law is applicable in full force in Bengal. It is as much applicable here as in other parts of the country," stated Dhankhar.

READ | 'Todna-jodna part of TMC's politics': Suvendu Adhikari meets Bengal Governor with 50 MLAs

Meanwhile, the TMC has claimed that an 'Anti-defection law' cannot be imposed in a state resulting from any individual decision. TMC MP Sudip Banerjee has said that law like all other laws needs to pass through two houses of the parliament and then to the Assembly. 

READ | 'Don't want blood-soaked Bengal': Guv Dhankar appeals to CM Mamata after meeting Suvendu

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND