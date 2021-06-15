WB Guv Dhankhar To Visit Delhi Day After Meeting BJP MLAs Over Law & Order Situation

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is set to visit New Delhi on June 16. Governor Dhankhar will leave for Delhi late evening on June 15 and return to Kolkata on June 18.

Taking to Twitter, he stated:

Hon’ble Governor West Bengal. Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar will be visiting New Delhi.



Governor Dhankhar will leave for Delhi on the late evening of June 15, 2021 and return to Kolkata on June 18, 2021 in the late afternoon. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) June 15, 2021

The update comes a day after West Bengal's BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, along with 50 MLAs called on the Governor and submitted a memorandum over the post-poll law & order situation in the state.

While briefing the mediapersons, Dhankhar said, "50 MLAs of Opposition including Suvendu Adhikari have handed over a memorandum to me, attracting my attention towards four points including anti-defection law and incidents of Tiljala and Chandan Nagar."

Adhikari, 50 MLAs meet WB Governor

The West Bengal Governor stated that 50 MLAs had joined him to raise attention to several points including the anti-defection law in the state. The BJP delegation led by Suvendu Adhikari along with 50 BJP MLAs has handed over a memorandum to Dhankhar on Monday, drawing attention towards mainly four points-- the law and order situation of the state, incidents of Tiljala and Chandan Nagar, the need for action against the violators of the anti-defection law and CM Mamata Banerjee-led government's silence over "post-poll retributive bloodshed".

After the meeting, Governor Dhankhar stated that anti-defection laws are as applicable in West Bengal as they are in any other parts of the country. "Being the constitutional head of the state, let me make it clear that anti-defection law is applicable in full force in Bengal. It is as much applicable here as in other parts of the country," stated Dhankhar.

Meanwhile, the TMC has claimed that an 'Anti-defection law' cannot be imposed in a state resulting from any individual decision. TMC MP Sudip Banerjee has said that law like all other laws needs to pass through two houses of the parliament and then to the Assembly.