WB Guv Expresses Anguish At Insensitive Disposal Of Dead Bodies, Demands Urgent Update

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday, June 11, expressed anguish on videos reportedly showing insensitive disposal of dead bodies. Maintaining that a dead body is accorded the highest respect in Indian society, he sought an urgent update in this regard from the West Bengal Home Secretary. He mentioned that rituals were performed as per tradition.

Thereafter, he demanded a transparent disclosure from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the details of the dead bodies such as their admission date, hospital, cause of death, and bed head ticket. He lamented the manner in which dead bodies were "uncouthly dragged". Moreover, he urged the state government to follow the requisite protocol for the disposal of dead bodies.

Disposal of dead bodies of COVID-19 victims in Kolkata

So far, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation was not informing the families of COVID-19 victims about where their bodies were cremated or buried. In the previous week, the Calcutta High Court asked the West Bengal government to file a report on allegations that the bodies of the patients who died due to COVID-19 were not cremated or buried in a respectful manner. Recently though, the state Health Department modified its rules allowing the kin to see the bodies of COVID-19 victims for 30 minutes to pay their respects.

The KMC has also decided to follow suit. Meanwhile, a KMC order dated May 29 has emerged in the public domain whereby it has been clarified that the Dhapa crematorium will be exclusively used for the cremation of Hindu COVID-19 bodies. On the other hand, the unclaimed dead bodies shall be cremated at Garia Adi Mahasasan. The aforesaid order was issued by the Chief Municipal Health Officer. Currently, there are 9,328 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in West Bengal out of which 3,779 patients have been discharged while 432 casualties have been reported.

