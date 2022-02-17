WB Guv Invites Mamata Banerjee For Talks, Urges Need To Prevent 'constitutional Stalemate'

Blocked on Twitter by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday, February 17, extended an olive branch to the TMC supremo urging her to make time for a meeting at Raj Bhavan the week ahead. Issuing a statement on Twitter, Dhankhar underlined that the lack of response to issues flagged by him had the potential to lead to a 'constitutional stalemate', which would be against both their oaths.

"Dialogue, discussion and deliberation, particularly amongst constitutional functionaries like Chief Minister and Governor are quintessential to democracy and inseparable part of constitutional governance. All my earnest efforts in this direction have unfortunately not fructified in view of the stance at your end. Such a scenario has the potential to lead to a constitutional stalemate which we both are ordained by our both to avert," read the Governor's letter.

"There has been no response, now for long, to issues legitimately flagged and in respect of which there is a constitutional duty at your end under Article 167 of the Constitution to impart information. There are other worrisome aspects also which called for urgent consultations," he added.

CM Mamata Banerjee-Governor Dhankhar tiff

In the last few years, Jagdeep Dhankhar has been at loggerheads with the West Bengal government. While the Governor has stressed that he is exercising his constitutional duties, TMC has accused him of interference and sought his ouster on multiple occasions. Right from the day of Banerjee's oath-taking ceremony in May 2021, Dhankhar has been vocal in his criticism of the state government's handling of the law and order situation. He had also singled out the post-poll violence in the state in which at least 16 persons lost their lives.

Amid the regular exchanges, Mamata Banerjee on 31 January 2022 blocked Governor Dhankhar on Twitter alleging that he makes "unethical and unconstitutional statements" against her government and administration. Banerjee who held a state Cabinet meeting, on Monday, later spoke to the media and claimed that he abuses the state administration regularly.

"We have to listen to him as if we are his servants. He treats the elected government as bonded labour. Today, I blocked him. I am sorry but I was forced to do this. I have also written to the Prime Minister on this."