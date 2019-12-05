WB Guv Finds Assembly Locked And Empty On His Arrival, Slams 'disrespectful' Mamata Govt

Amid the ongoing tiff between West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and state Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, on Thursday, stated that it was unprecedented that a Governor was insulted in such a way, in conversation with Republic TV. He added that when he had arrived at the Assembly earlier in the day, he had found the gates locked. He stated that he had informed the Speaker of his arrival on Wednesday, but found that no one was present in the Assembly on Thursday - which incidentally is a working day.

WB Governor finds Assembly locked on arrival

"The West Bengal Assembly was not in session today. I thought I will get myself acquainted with the place and go to the library. I had informed the Speaker as required, yesterday. There was a message sent to my secretary that the Speaker will receive me and will have lunch with me," he said.

Mamata humiliating me on every occasion: WB Governor has choice words for CM

Slams Mamata Banerjee-led govt

He further revealed that the Speaker who had confirmed a lunch appointment had allegedly directed all officers to be absent. he added that he went inside the Assembly to find a deathly silence. Condemning this kind of treatment of a Governor, he said it was an unfortunate state of democracy in Bengal.

"But there was some revision and they said this cannot happen. The Secretary of the Assembly had indicated that the Speaker had directed the Special Secretary and himself to not be there when the Governor arrives. I went to the Assembly and found the gate had been closed," he said.

Mamata Banerjee: Even PM hasn't behaved with me the way Governor Dhankar has'

He added, "I used another gate and found deathly silence in the Assembly. No one was there to receive me. I went around the premises and found heavy media presence. Such a sight was unprecedented by them. It is unfortunate that democracy is failing where I have taken an oath to serve the people of West Bengal."

Mamata Banerjee lashes out at BJP after bypoll victory, calls BJP arrogant

Governor-Mamata tussle

The tussle between the Governor and the Mamata Banerjee-led government has been ongoing since the absence of pleasantries between him and Banerjee in the Assembly. Banerjee has hit out at him saying, "a BJP leader has come to Bengal who does not even have the courtesy to return a salutation". Dhankar has alleged that Banerjee was "humiliating" him "on every occasion" and was not briefing him regularly. He has also slammed Speaker Biman Banerjee for "violating protocol" by inviting him to speak at the Constitution Day special session in the Assembly on November 26 after other dignitaries.

Mamata Banerjee congratulates Uddhav govt in Maharashtra, targets BJP over poll losses