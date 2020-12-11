WB Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar Opens Up On Dealing With Mamata Govt Amid Attack On Nadda's Convoy

A day after the attack on BJP president JP Nadda's convoy, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. Weighing in on his engagement with the state's Chief Secretary and DGP regarding this incident, he expressed shock at their non-responsive nature. Dhankhar maintained that the local administration had failed to ensure the safety of the BJP entourage despite his conveying specific inputs on Thursday morning. Observing that he was extremely worried about the conduct of the state functionaries, he indicated that this could pose a threat to India's "federal polity".

WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankar remarked, "I expected them to give me an update. They were called upon to give me an update and this was particularly in the background that early morning I had questioned both the DGP and the Chief Secretary. I had called the DGP personally at 8 am, given them adequate material and indicated to them that a move was afoot with the support of the state apparatus to disrupt. At 8.19 am, the Chief Secretary of the state sent a message to me. The message was, “Respected Sir, I alerted and sanitized DGP’." He added, "I found in the next half an hour that the situation was worsening. The people were acting on the road in utter disregard of the rule of law with the support of the state apparatus. I was forced to send a message to the DGP and the Chief Secretary at 9 am."

"Both the senior gentlemen after 9 am went into silence mode. The unfortunate incident shamed Indian democracy. This kind of incident is happening is a challenge to Indian democracy and indicates the governance in the state of West Bengal is totally distanced from constitutional parameters and rule of law. I, therefore, expected both DGP and Chief Secretary to update me on this situation. But most unfortunately in utter disregard to their conduct and regulations, they had nothing to offer to me," the Governor elaborated.

#EndBengalViolence | This kind of incident happening is a challenge to democracy and indicates that the governance in West Bengal is totally distanced from constitutional parameters and rule of law: @jdhankhar1 - Governor of West Bengal pic.twitter.com/N8yoX0EnhA — Republic (@republic) December 11, 2020

'Outrage on Bengali culture'

Alleging that some public servants in West Bengal are acting as "political workers", he weighed in on his fractured working relationship with the state government. Citing Article 167 of the Constitution, he lamented that CM Mamata Banerjee doesn't respond to his questions. Thereafter, he raised concerns about the purported failure to ensure investment in the state following the Bengal Global Business Summit.

According to him, no part of WB has benefited from the projected investment of this summit. Moreover, Dhankhar lashed out at the Chief Minister for her "Chaddha, Nadda, Fadda, Bhaddha..." comment on the BJP chief. Opining that this goes against the tenets of Bengali culture, he called upon her to express regret and withdraw her remarks. While refraining from commenting on whether he has recommended President's Rule in the state, the WB Governor mentioned that he had sent a report to the Centre.

The WB Governor alleged, "The projected investment was Rs.5,30,000 crore. As Governor, I asked them- where is the investment? In which part of Bengal, it is there? It is there. In the state Assembly, my predecessor was made to say that these projects are in an advanced stage of implementation. There are serious allegations that in organising these extravaganzas, thousands of crores were spent. There were given to favoured ones with no sense of accountability."

"It is an outrage on Bengali culture. The sense of Bengali culture has been decimated. I called upon her- reflect, please withdraw it. You need to do it apologetically. Because not many people will not believe in the Bengali culture. And look at what happened. The Diamond Harbour MP who happens to be her nephew went on a similar tangent," he opined on Banerjee's comment on JP Nadda.

