WB Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar Pans Mamata For 'applauding' Blockade In House; 'No Justification'

On Wednesday, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar accused CM Mamata Banerjee of applauding his gherao in the state Assembly on the first day of the Budget session. Dhankhar was unable to give his inaugural address to the Assembly two days earlier as BJP MLAs carrying posters and photographs of alleged victims of civic poll violence came to the well to stage a protest. As the legislators of the JP Nadda-led party refused to let the proceedings begin, he attempted to leave the Assembly even as ruling party MLAs including Mamata Banerjee appealed to him to deliver his address.

However, the Governor alleged that women Ministers and MLAs trooped on both sides of his seat disregarding decorum and propriety. Dhankhar also accused state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee of showing unbecoming behaviour contributing to the disorder in the House which was witnessing unruly protests by the opposition. He took umbrage at Banerjee's speech during the TMC state committee meeting on Tuesday.

In her address, the TMC supremo reportedly said, "BJP is a dangebaaz and corrupted party...they want to destroy democracy...thanks to women MLAs of TMC for saving democracy in Vidhan Sabha (West Bengal Assembly) yesterday". In response, Dhankhar called upon her to introspect on her stance. Moreover, he opined, "We all need to work to blossom democracy".

WB Guv:

There can be no justification to sanctify, much less applaud, ‘gherao/blockade’ of Guv in the hallowed precincts of august WBLA.

Reflect !!

Where are we heading !

and Why !

Hon’ble CM applauding What ! “Disorder” in House !

We all need to work to blossom democracy. pic.twitter.com/CpxKkoJB6d — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) March 9, 2022

Tussle between Mamata Banerjee & Jagdeep Dhankhar

In the last few years, Jagdeep Dhankhar has been at loggerheads with the Mamata Banerjee-led government. While the Governor has stressed that he is exercising his constitutional duties, TMC has accused him of interference and sought his ouster on multiple occasions. On January 7, the WB CM created a stir by telling PM Modi about Dhankhar raising objections over some recruitments. She spoke about this at the inauguration ceremony of the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute which was attended by the PM virtually.

According to her, the WB Governor was unaware that the state government had opted for later entry into the bureaucracy on the advice of PM Modi. Objecting to this statement, Dhankar asserted that it was not only factually wrong but also constituted an act of "impropriety" on Banerjee's part. Taking to Twitter, he shared his communications to the Additional Chief Secretary dated June 23, 2021, and December 28, 2021, pertaining to the recruitment procedure in the state. He asserted, "Reports of rampant irregularities in recruitment get credence with lack of response to any of these".