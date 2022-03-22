WB Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar Says 'Human Rights Decimated' In State After Rampurhat Deaths

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has asked the state Chief Secretary to submit an urgent update about the killing of 10 people in Rampurhat, West bengal on March 21. He has expressed deep pain and shock after the incident and said "Human rights are in decimation and the rule of law has capsized in West Bengal".

The Governor, expressing his condemnation, said, "I am Considerably pained and disturbed at the horrifying barbarity at Rampurhat that according to the DGP has already claimed 8 lives. This is an indication of the nosedivng of the law and order in the state."

Republic Bangla's Senior Editor Mayukh Ranjan reported that none of the houses in the area has been left with a single male member after the killings. According to him, this is one of the biggest political violence that has taken place in recent times in West Bengal.

'Rule of law has capsized in West Bengal'

An urgent report has been demanded from the Chief Secretary. "I have emphasised on several occassions that we cannot be a state that is synonymous with violence culture and lawlessness. The administration is required to rise above partition interests, which inspite of cautions is not being reflected in reality. I call upon the police and the Government to be vigilant on these aspects to deal with the matter professionally. I have called upon the Chief Secretary to send me an urgent update on the incident. This matter makes it very difficult to resist that in the state of West Bengal, Human rights are in decimation and the rule of law has capsized," said Governor Dhankhar.

10 people burnt to death in Rampurhat

According to local sources, a mob murdered a local panchayat leader at his residence on March 21, and as a result, violence erupted, with several houses set ablaze in an alleged act of vengeance. Tensions are now high in the area as the killers are yet to be identified.

According to local sources, a Trinamool Congress politician was allegedly killed by unknown assailants. As a result of the killing, there was widespread violence that took place in the area and around 10-12 houses were burnt down. According to sources, 10 people were killed in the fire.

The fire officials said that a total of 10 dead bodies have been recovered, with 7 retrieved from a single house.

In response to the post poll violence in WB in 2021, the National human Rights Commission had submitted a report on the request of the Calcutta High Court. In its report submitted on July 12, the NHRC committee had opined that the situation in the state is a manifestation of the 'Law of Ruler' instead of 'Rule of Law'.

