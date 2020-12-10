WB Guv Lambasts 'non-responsive Stance' Of Chief Secy & DGP Over Attack On Nadda's Convoy

On Thursday, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar slammed the "non-responsive stance" of WB Chief Secretary and DGP in connection with the attack on BJP chief JP Nadda's convoy. According to him, their failure to provide any update on this incident showcased the failure of constitutional machinery in the state. These top officials who called on the Governor at 6 pm had been asked to update the latter on the attack.

Earlier, Dhankar had alleged that the attackers enjoyed the patronage of the "political police". Escalating his attack further, he claimed that the local administration is an extension of a "political outfit". Sources revealed that the Centre has sought a report from the WB government on the law and order situation in the state after this incident.

CS @MamataOfficial & DGP @WBPolice called on me today at 6 PM. Unfortunately neither came with any update on pending issues or regarding attack on convoy of BJP President JP Nadda.



Their continued non responsive stance signals failure of constitutional machinery in the State. pic.twitter.com/0Fyo3qFzXk — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 10, 2020

JP Nadda's convoy comes under attack

Alleged TMC supporters threw stones and bricks at the BJP chief's convoy when he was on the way to Diamond Harbour to address a meeting of party workers. While Nadda escaped unhurt as he was travelling in a bulletproof car, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's car was ransacked, resulting in him getting injured. Other party leaders including state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, national joint general secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash and secretary Anupam Hazra too received injuries. Incidentally, the WB CM's nephew Abhishek Banerjee represents the Diamond Harbour constituency in the Lok Sabha.

Speaking to the media, Ghosh stated, "When we were on our way to Diamond Harbour, TMC supporters blocked the road and pelted Naddaji's vehicle and other cars in the convoy with stones. This only shows the true colour of the TMC". Subsequently, Nadda addressed the public meeting and alleged that the state had slipped into "complete lawlessness and goonda raj". According to him, this showed the plight of common party workers in the state and asserted that the days of the Banerjee-led government are numbered.

Today, on the way to Diamond Harbour, @AITCofficial's goons attacked the car of @BJP4India President Hon'ble @JPNadda Ji.



Several vehicles in the convoy were vandalized and several operatives were attacked.



At present no one is safe in West Bengal. #SaveBengal #ArNoyAnnay pic.twitter.com/DLKdvHokYo — Amitava Chakravorty (@Amitava_BJP) December 10, 2020

