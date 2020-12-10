Last Updated:

WB Guv Reacts To Attack On Nadda's Convoy; Expresses Alarm Over 'anarchy And Lawlessness'

Jagdeep Dhankhar added that the events indicated a 'total abdication of lawful authority', expressing 'shame' over the horrific account. 

Jagdeep Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday reacted to the shocking attack on BJP National President JP Nadda's convoy in West Bengal expressing concern over the 'anarchy and lawlessness' under Mamata Banerjee's rule. The Governor remarked that the alarming attack had occurred inspite of his alerts to the CS and DGP early morning. Dhankhar added that the events indicated a total abdication of lawful authority, expressing 'shame' over the horrific account. 

JP Nadda's convoy attacked 

Stones were hurled on Thursday at BJP national president JP Nadda's convoy when it was on its way to the Diamond Harbour area in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district from Kolkata. BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's car's windows were also completely shattered in the commotion, with scary visuals emerging. Owing to this as well as a purported lapse in Nadda's security, Home Minister Amit Shah has dialed the Bengal DGP on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Vijayvargiya said that Bengal Police was already informed about JP Nadda's visit but still they failed in providing him security. "Near Siralkol bus stand, TMC goons beat up BJP workers in front of the police and pelted stoned on my car," the BJP leader said. According to PTI sources, vehicles of media personnel too were not spared. The police later intervened and ensured the passage of the convoy.

Meanwhile, inaugurating 9 BJP offices in West Bengal, BJP chief Nadda, on Wednesday, has assured that BJP will overthrow the Mamata Banerjee government in the upcoming 2021 Bengal polls. Reiterating BJP's 'Mission 200 seats', Nadda added that the BJP will set up 36 party offices soon across Bengal. 

