WB Guv Reacts To Attack On Nadda's Convoy; Expresses Alarm Over 'anarchy And Lawlessness'

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday reacted to the shocking attack on BJP National President JP Nadda's convoy in West Bengal expressing concern over the 'anarchy and lawlessness' under Mamata Banerjee's rule. The Governor remarked that the alarming attack had occurred inspite of his alerts to the CS and DGP early morning. Dhankhar added that the events indicated a total abdication of lawful authority, expressing 'shame' over the horrific account.

Concerned at alarming reports of anarchy and lawlessness @MamataOfficial indicating ruling party harmads on rampage at BJP President Convoy and political police @WBPolice in support.



This happening inspite of my alerts to CS & DGP early morning indicated collapse of law & order — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 10, 2020

To CS @MamataOfficial at 8.19 am to CS As discussed-Time for SP Diamond Harbour to act a public servant.



At 8.30 am response from CS

Respected Sir, alerted and sensitized DGP accordingly. Regards.



Events indicate total abdication of lawful authority. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 10, 2020

Indicated to CS @MamataOfficial at 9.05 am.

“Am sure they have immunity and protection of political police with administration extension of political outfit.

As constitutional head I share my shame with you as it is on account of your acts of omission and commission.” — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 10, 2020

Read: JP Nadda's Convoy Attacked & Vijayvargiya's Windows Shattered; Shah Dials West Bengal DGP

Read: Attempts To Show Black Flags To BJP National President Nadda In City

JP Nadda's convoy attacked

Stones were hurled on Thursday at BJP national president JP Nadda's convoy when it was on its way to the Diamond Harbour area in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district from Kolkata. BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's car's windows were also completely shattered in the commotion, with scary visuals emerging. Owing to this as well as a purported lapse in Nadda's security, Home Minister Amit Shah has dialed the Bengal DGP on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Vijayvargiya said that Bengal Police was already informed about JP Nadda's visit but still they failed in providing him security. "Near Siralkol bus stand, TMC goons beat up BJP workers in front of the police and pelted stoned on my car," the BJP leader said. According to PTI sources, vehicles of media personnel too were not spared. The police later intervened and ensured the passage of the convoy.

Our cars attacked in Bengal!!

Window panes broken

Shri Shivprakash ji,Shri Sanjay Mayukh ji & myself were travelling in this car.

One karyakarta in our car is bleeding!!

God save our lives!!@MamataOfficial is this democracy?? pic.twitter.com/Jt71XyDZzc — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) December 10, 2020

Meanwhile, inaugurating 9 BJP offices in West Bengal, BJP chief Nadda, on Wednesday, has assured that BJP will overthrow the Mamata Banerjee government in the upcoming 2021 Bengal polls. Reiterating BJP's 'Mission 200 seats', Nadda added that the BJP will set up 36 party offices soon across Bengal.

Read: Workers Beaten Up By TMC Cadres At Bengal's Diamond Harbour Ahead Of J P Nadda's Visit: BJP

Read: Home Ministry Orders Probe On Alleged Lapse In JP Nadda's Security Amid West Bengal Visit