WB Guv Says 2021 Polls An Opportunity For 'makeover', Stresses On 'violence-free Polls'

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar addressed a press conference on Saturday where he discussed how it was time for the state to undergo a 'makeover' when it came to the law and order and violence that had gripped the state. "2021 is a challenging year for West Bengal as it goes for Assembly Polls. It's a great opportunity for WB to engage in the makeover of image as so far elections in WB have been plagued with rampant violence, compromising basic rights of voters & role of bureaucracy & Police," he said.

Dhankhar urges public servants to be 'neutral'

Asking people to reject 'violence', Dhankhar appealed to public machinery to ensure that the political process was carried out securely. "The time now to set an example as violence has no role. I have been appealing to act in togetherness to have secure & safe polls without any violence. Public machinery, vehicles should be used for public use only and not for political purposes. I call on every public servant that he/she has to be neutral. If a public servant starts working as a political worker, it is a threat to the constitution," he said.

"West Bengal is the first state where there is a State security advisor We have principal advisor also for security Al Qaeda has formed its presence in the state. Violence happens daily. Illegal bomb blasts every day. What are these officers for?" he added.

The Governor also hit out at ruling TMC, slamming Mamata Banerjee's habit of calling BJP an 'outsider'. "My heart pains that ignoring constitutional provisions, a child of 'Maa Bharti' is called an outsider in West Bengal because he doesn't belong to the state? We're all the children of 'Maa Bharti' & we believe in our unity. No person living in this land can be an outsider."

While talking about his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Dhankhar said, "I had sought a meeting with the Home Minister. Met for over 75 mins today. I had the benefit of sharing my perception regarding various facets of the state of affairs in Bengal."

Earlier in the day, BJP National President JP Nadda arrived in the state as a part of the saffron party's campaign ahead of the polls. The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021.

