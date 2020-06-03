Two Days After Attacking Govt On COVID-19 Testing, WB Guv Says 'CM Is Working Very Hard'

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar seems to have softened his stand on Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, stating that it is the Governor’s duty to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Chief Minister.

“In the last 15 days, I had 3 phone conversations with the Chief Minister. It is my duty to stand shoulder to shoulder. She gave me some good suggestions. I know the challenge standing before the state is gigantic. The positive thing is testing is increasing. The Chief Minister is working very hard,” said Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar who had a massive Twitter war with Trinamool MP Derek O'Brien over testing, earlier this week.

'It is time for cooperative federalism'

Jagdeep Dhankhar also appreciated the West Bengal government's tackling of three challenges at the same time. He acknowledged the state's stress due to the Covid-19, migrant workers, and Cyclone Amphan, which is a severe fury of nature that has had a devastating impact.

“This is the time for Centre-State partnership at these times. It is time for cooperative federalism,” stated the Governor who has time and again lashed out at Mamata Banerjee and the other state machinery, but was seen to appreciate the Bengal Chief Minister on Wednesday afternoon. Not only the CM, but he also had sweet words for the Prime Minister as well for the latter's swift tour to Bengal post-Amphan. Governor Dhankhar's admiration for Mamata Banerjee's methods of tackling COVID-19 comes a few days after him criticising the government over testing results. The sudden appreciation for the Bengal CM and her state functionaries by one of the dormer's harshest critics have left a lot amazed in the political ecosystem of West Bengal.

(Image credits: PTI)