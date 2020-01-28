Forced To Return, WB Guv Says He Left CU For The Respect He Has For Abhijit Banerjee

After protests erupted against West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday during the convocation ceremony at Calcutta University, he left the University without attending the convocation. Taking to Twitter after that, he said that he left the University to ensure there is "no compromise" of the immense respect he has for Nobel laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee on whom the varsity is conferring honorary D Litt (honoris causa).

The uppermost thought in mind while leaving Calcutta University without attending the Convocation is to ensure there is no compromise of the immense respect we have for Nobel laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee on whom we are conferring honorary D Litt (honoris causa). — Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) January 28, 2020

In a series of tweets, the West Bengal Governor said that the Vice-Chancellor sought permission from him as he is the Chancellor to proceed with the Convocation. "In view of the enormous respect I have for Abhijit Bannerjee and mindful of the reputation of the iconic Calcutta University, I accorded the same."

Moments at Calcutta University with Nobel laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee while signing honorary D Litt (honoris causa). Those who compromised culture and decorum need to be in reflective mode. pic.twitter.com/PkxguRASbF — Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) January 28, 2020

"I have signed the D.Litt ( honoris causa) in the presence of Abhijit Bannerjee, VC and others. A man of sterling qualities and disarming grace. Greatly touched by his modest approach and depth," the Governor added.

VC sought permission from as Chancellor to proceed with the Convocation. In view of the enormous respect I have for Abhijit Bannerjee and mindful of the reputation of the iconic Calcutta University, I accorded the same. pic.twitter.com/1ljufAMNnk — Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) January 28, 2020

Earlier in the day, people raised 'Go Back' slogans against the Governor, visuals of which were accessed by Republic TV. The protesters were also seen holding 'No CAA, No NRC' placards. Further, Dhankhar was heckled by protesters while getting out of the car at the university.

Black flags were shown to Dhankhar

Earlier, displaying their disapproval of the West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, students of Jadavpur University had shown black flags to him as he had arrived at the Jadavpur University, stated reports. Visuals showed students carrying several posters displaying 'Shame Shame Governor', 'No CAB, No NRC' shouting slogans at the Governor. The University had postponed its convocation programme on December 24 which was to be addressed by Dhankar.

