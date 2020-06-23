WB Guv Scorns At Usurped Twitter Handles Of TMC MPs, Alleges 'scientific Rigging Of Polls'

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who has been at loggerheads with Chief Minister and Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee for months, has responded to the allegation that the party’s Twitter accounts are handled by “hired agencies”.

Responding to a report that Twitter handles of several TMC MPs have been ‘usurped’ by poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC) to garner people’s support, Dhankar said there should be no room for ‘silent, scientific rigging of elections’ in Democracy.

The West Bengal Governor said such actions compromise the right of expression and can violate the person’s dignity. Expressing concerns over the alleged rigging of elections, Dhankar called for urgent steps by the TMC government so that democracy is not jeopardized.

TMC ‘enhancing’ social media presence of leaders

Interestingly, TMC leaders are unhappy with the sudden increased activity on their social media accounts, handled by the IPAC. Commenting on the same, a TMC MLA said he does not post anything himself, but the party’s “teams” do it on his behalf. The ruling party in West Bengal has emphasised the need to enhance their social media presence. Another MLA denied attending a programme with 400 BJP workers, as mentioned on his Twitter account. Other TMC MLAs joined in saying that they had “no idea” how their twitter handles were being used.

A senior Trinamool leader said there is no problem with IPAC handling their social media accounts, but they need to be aware of what is being posted using their handles. It erases the idea of individual leadership, he said further

IPAC chief Prashant Kishor, however, turned down the comments from TMC MLAs, terming them as baseless and irresponsible statements. Kishor also refused to comment on Governor Dhankhar's “hired agencies” remark, citing 'he is a person occupying a constitutional position.'

