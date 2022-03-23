WB Guv Slams CM Mamata Banerjee Over Birbhum Violence; 'Vindicate Your Oath Of Office'

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the Birbhum violence. The Governor, in a letter to Banerjee, said that there was a “political conspiracy” behind the violence and accused the CM of adopting diversionary tactics, calling her statements ‘uncalled for’. He also added that the number of casualties may be higher and demanded a strict probe.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar slammed CM Mamata Banerjee and opined that it is high time to revisit confrontational unconstitutional stance so that democratic values and human rights get restored and people get a reprieve from repressive ‘fear’ and suffering.

Furthermore, Dhankhar attacked the SIT ordered by the CM and said that there was no credibility in the team headed by Gyanwant Singh. He alleged that the probe will be a ‘cover-up operation’ to provide an escape route to rogue elements.

Governor Dhankhar’s strong comments came in response to CM Banerjee’s letter, in which she urged the Governor "to refrain from making unwarranted statements".

She had asked Dhankhar to refrain from interfering in order to "allow the administration to conduct an impartial probe into the Birbhum violence". Writing a three-page reply letter for the same, the Governor said that there was a "political conspiracy" behind the violence.

"As usual you have taken accusatory stance (in your March 22 communication) at my restrained just reaction to grisly carnage, worst in recent memory at Rampurhat, where reportedly the entire family of Sanju Sheikh — six women and two children were burnt alive in Bogtoi village. The casualty figure is stated to be higher as per reports. This shocking carnage is being justifiably compared by many to the incidents in the state a few years ago, while you were in the opposition," said Dhankhar in his letter as cited by ANI.

CM Banerjee is adopting diversionary tactics, says WB Governor

The Governor alleged that Banerjee is adopting diversionary tactics and said, "In the face of such enormity, I cannot ‘fiddle’ in Raj Bhawan and be a mute spectator. That would be an unpardonable abdication of my constitutional duty," he said.

"Every time flagging of the issue at this end leads to unleashing your apparatus against the Governor," the Governor added. Accusing the SIT headed by Gyanwant Singh of being a ‘cover-up’ act, the Governor asked Banerjee to hold the rule of law as the supreme command, rather than finding fault in him and his duty.

"I would urge you to face the alarming grim situation and vindicate your oath of office and bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India and faithfully and conscientiously discharge duties as Chief Minister. High time for you to revisit your confrontational unconstitutional stance and pave the way of functioning in togetherness so that democratic values and human rights get restored and people get a reprieve from repressive fear and suffering," he said. The probe headed by the special investigation team in the case is now underway.

Rampurhat violence

Bhadu Sheikh, the deputy chief of ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) controlled-Barshal gram panchayat was murdered on Monday following which an irate mob set ablaze several houses in which several people were burnt alive.

Bhadu Sheikh was attacked with bombs when he was at a shop on NH-60. The panchayat functionary of Barosal village was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. This provoked a mob attack and as a result, several houses of the opposition gang were reportedly set on fire at the village of Bhadu Sheikh. At least 10 people have been reportedly killed in the violence that took place in Birbhum. The police have arrested 22 people in connection with the attack so far.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: PTI/ ANI