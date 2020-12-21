WB Guv Slams Mamata Banerjee Over 'outsider' Jibe, Says 'this Culture Is Unconstitutional'

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee questioning how she could call a person from a different region of the country 'an outsider'. This comes after repeated attacks of the TMC Supremo terming the BJP as a party of "outsiders" (non-Bengalis), remarking that she would never allow the saffron party to take control of Bengal.

"I don't understand based on what conscience and perspective, is a person from another region of our country, called an 'outsider'. This culture is unconstitutional. If one says such a thing, I would request them to read the Indian Constitution," said Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Apart from this, Jagdeep Dhankhar also hit out at TMC for withholding the benefits of the Centre's schemes and putting political interests over the interests of the citizens. "In West Bengal, the farmers would have benefitted so much from the PM Kisan scheme, but a kick on their stomachs was given by the Government who did not give them the benefits. A small step of certification needed to be adopted."

"I believe when a party is ruling a State two things need to be respected. The country's Constitution and rule of law and the second is the public's interests. These two things are most important," he added.

Amit Shah promises 'son of soil' to WB

Mamata's 'outsider' jibe has been successfully countered by Union Home Minister Amit Shah who while addressing a press conference yesterday said that he would give Bengal a true 'son of the soil' as the Chief Minister if the party was to be elected by the citizens of the State. The Home Minister held a massive roadshow and a huge rally at the Midnapore College ground yesterday.

The rally also saw the induction of 23 new leaders into the saffron party. A notable new induction was former TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, whose family is said to hold high-influence in 50 assembly constituencies. Suvendu Adhikari's resignation which was followed by nine others could prove to be a significant setback for Mamata Banerjee who is eyeing a third consecutive term as the Chief Minister of West Bengal.

