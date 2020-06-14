'Public Apology By Way Of Atonement Expected': WB Guv Slams Mamata Over Decomposed Bodies

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over a viral video showing decomposed bodies being dragged into a vehicle and stated that public apology by way of atonement is expected. He said that calling videos as fake is "inexcusable blunder".

Dhankhar hoped that details he has sought from Home Secretary, Government of West Bengal and KMC would be made available earliest and authentically.

আঁকশি দিয়ে টেনে হিঁচড়ে মানুষের দেহ নিয়ে যাওয়ার ভয়াবহ, অকল্পনীয় দৃশ্য বহুদিন অমলিন থাকবে। @MamataOfficial এর প্রকাশ্যে ক্ষমা চাওয়া উচিৎ। এই বর্বরতার কলঙ্ক মোছা মুশকিল। মৃতদেহ সৎকার একটি পবিত্র কর্ম।(1/3) — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) June 14, 2020

সেই ভিডিওগুলি নকল বলা ক্ষমাহীন ভুল। ওই দেহগুলির প্রতি নির্লজ্জ অপমান। @MamataOfficial এর দূর নিয়ন্ত্রিত ব্যবস্থায় যাঁরা এসব বলছেন তাঁরা মানুষের ক্রোধ বুজতে পারছেন না। এ নিয়ে কিছু বলার আগে ভাবুন, যদি ওই ১৪ জনের কেউ এক জন আপনার নিকট কেউ হতেন?(2/3) — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) June 14, 2020

WB governor reacts to shocking apathy

Dhankhar had on June 11 expressed his anguish over the videos of the dead bodies being disposed off abruptly. However, the videos were later declared as fake by the West Bengal police. The dead bodies were not of COVID-19 patients, but were unclaimed/unidentified bodies from Hospital Morgue, West Bengal Health Department informed.

Thereafter, he demanded a transparent disclosure from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the details of the dead bodies such as their admission date, hospital, cause of death, and bed ticket. He lamented the manner in which dead bodies were "uncouthly dragged". Moreover, he urged the state government to follow the requisite protocol for the disposal of dead bodies.

Governor-govt tiff

The West Bengal Governor and the Trinamool Congress government has been at loggerheads since the start over a host of issues, lately being the handling of the coronavirus outbreak in the state. The Governor and ruling party members often spare on Twitter over governance issues where Dhankar points out perceived faults and mismanagement in part of the state government while TMC leaders, and even the CM, allege that the Raj Bhavan has become an outpost for the Centre to intervene in state affairs.

