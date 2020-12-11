WB Guv Submits Report To Centre On Nadda's Convoy Attack; States 100% Security Lapses

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Friday submitted the initial report on the gruesome attack on BJP National President JP Nadda’s convoy to the Union Home Ministry. The report mentions that there were 100% chances of lapses in Nadda’s security and that his protection was played with.

On Thursday, stones were hurled at BJP chief’s convoy when it was on its way to Diamond Harbour area in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district from Kolkata. While Nadda escaped unhurt as he was travelling in a bulletproof car, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's car was ransacked, resulting in injury. Other party leaders including state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, national joint general secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash and secretary Anupam Hazra too suffered injuries.

READ | Amit Shah Condemns Attack On BJP Chief J P Nadda's Convoy; Says 'Centre Probing It'

Our cars attacked in Bengal!!

Window panes broken

Shri Shivprakash ji,Shri Sanjay Mayukh ji & myself were travelling in this car.

One karyakarta in our car is bleeding!!

God save our lives!!@MamataOfficial is this democracy?? pic.twitter.com/Jt71XyDZzc — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) December 10, 2020

READ | JP Nadda's Convoy Attacked & Vijayvargiya's Windows Shattered; Shah Dials West Bengal DGP

‘Police failed to provide security’

Taking to Twitter, Vijayvargiya said that the Bengal Police was already informed about JP Nadda's visit but still they failed in providing him security. According to PTI sources, vehicles of media personnel, too, were not spared. The police later intervened and ensured the passage of the convoy. Previously, BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh said that there has been a security lapse during party president JP Nadda's visit to the state. He alleged that there was no presence of police at his events on Wednesday.

Home Minister Amit Shah had sought a report on the purported lapses in Nadda’s security and also regarding the attack on his convoy that left more than 10 BJP leaders injured.

READ | MHA Seeks Report From West Bengal Govt Over Attack On JP Nadda's Convoy

Bengal police issues statement

Detailing on the incident, the West Bengal Police has stated that a few bystanders at Debipur, Falta PS, and Diamond Harbour PD 'sporadically & suddenly' pelted stones at the vehicles trailing the BJP chief's convoy. A probe has been ordered into it.

Detailing on the incident, the West Bengal Police stated that a few bystanders at Debipur, Falta PS, and Diamond Harbour PD 'sporadically & suddenly' pelted stones at the vehicles trailing the BJP chief's convoy. An investigation has also been ordered to find out the 'actual happenings,' the statement added.

Diamond Harbour is the parliamentary constituency of Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Reportedly, BJP leaders Mukul Roy and Kailash Vijayvargiya also sustained injuries in the attack.

READ | 'Intolerance Thy Name Is Mamata': JP Nadda Launches Unsparing Attack On WB CM