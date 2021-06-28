WB Guv Vs CM Spat Turns Ugly: Dhankhar Refutes Mamata's Corruption Charge & Fires His Own

In a stern retaliation to CM Mamata Banerjee's 'corruption' allegations, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday refuted the accusations outright and avered that he has never been chargesheeted. Responding to Mamata Banerjee's claim that the Governor had been named in the 1996 Jain hawala case, Jagdeep Dhankhar retorted that he never expected the West Bengal CM to indulge in 'sensationalism, misinformation and misrepresentation'. The Governor asserted that no one has been convicted in the 1996 hawala scam, as he quashed the accusations against him.

"The entire world knows, no one has been convicted in the hawala case. You know who are the people chargesheeted. You know their names. This is far from facts, it is a plain and simple untruth. This is misinformation. I did not expect this from a seasoned politician. I have not taken any stay from any court in the hawala chargesheet because there was none," Governor Dhankhar said in his press conference, just hours after Mamata Banerjee's accusation.

'I shall not cave in, come what may': Bengal Governor

Claiming that Mamata Banerjee had made such allegations because he disagreed with the speech drafted for his address to the Assembly on July 2, Governor Dhankhar said that he had written to the CM calling for deliberations over certain issues mentioned in the speech. The Governor also highlighted the situation in North Bengal, making deductions from his recent visit as he stated that democracy has been 'stifled' there as there have been no local elections there since 2012.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, amid his constant spat with the TMC and Chief Minister over a variety of issues, confidently asserted that he shall 'not cave in or bow down'. He also brought to light the post-poll violence and the 'missing' report of the alleged 'pandemic scam' wherein nearly Rs 200 crore had been spent without any record, as he trained his guns at the Bengal CM.

"Did she get the mandate to destroy every constitutional institution? I shall not cave in, come what may. I will bow down to the Constitution of India. I don't have feet of clay, Constitution has empowered me spinally and I will do all I can in my command to serve the people of West Bengal," Dhankhar said unapologetically.

Never expected a leader of stature @MamataOfficial to engage in sensation premised on misrepresentation & untruth.



Still wondering what prompted her to engage in such act !



Am sure she will for sure reflect & generate scenario for working in togetherness for welfare of people. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) June 28, 2021

Mamata Banerjee's sensational accusation

Amidst the ongoing spat between West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the TMC chief on Monday, levelled a sensational accusation against the head of the state. Calling Governor Dhankhar 'corrupt,' the Bengal CM alleged that he has been named in the 1996 Jain hawala case. Drawing attention to the matter, Mamata Banerjee questioned why would Centre allow Governor Dhankhar to continue in office when he has been named in the chargesheet and the matter remains before the courts.

"This Governor (Jagdeep Dhankhar) was named in 1996 Jain hawala case, but they have gone to the court, cleared it from the court but again a PIL has been filed and it is not finalised. The PIL is pending. He is a corrupted man and I am sorry to say. Why will the Central government allow a Governor like this? If the Centre does not know it, then I am telling them. Check the chargesheet, was he named or not?" the Bengal CM said.

Mamata Banerjee's allegations came amidst her seemingly never-ending spat with the Governor. The Bengal CM and Governor have been at loggerheads over a range of issues with the most recent being the post-poll violence in the state since TMC's landslide victory in the recent Assembly Elections. The Governor's office has often been critical of Mamata Banerjee's administration and its handling of the law & order situation including the rise in political violence in the run-up to the state elections. On the other hand, the TMC has accused the Governor of being 'Centre's man' in the state.

What is the Jain Hawala scandal?

The hawala scam, also known as the Jain Diaries case, was a financial scandal that broke out in 1996 and included the names of several high-profile politicians. There were allegations against several politicians for laundering money through hawala brokers, in this case, the Jain brothers. An estimated amount of $18 million in bribes is said to be paid in the matter. Those accused included LK Advani, VC Shukla, Devi Lal, Sharad Yadav, Balram Jakhar and Madan Lal Khurana. The courts did not find any incriminating evidence against the accused and were thereby acquitted, however, CBI's probe in the matter was severely criticized.