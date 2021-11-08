WB LoP Suvendu Alleges CM Banerjee's ₹1200 Cr Funds To Durga Puja Clubs Is A 'scam'

West Bengal Leader of Opposition from the BJP, Suvendu Adhikari on Monday criticised the Trinamool Congress government of scamming in the guise of Durga Puja celebrations. He alleged that 50% of the money that had been set aside to be given to Durga Puja committees was rather provided to TMC leaders via the clubs.

On Sunday, LoP Adhikari additionally claimed that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were rigged and changed before the counting in four assembly constituencies where by-elections were held on October 30.

Bengal LoP doubts CM Banerjee's Durga Puja funds went to the TMC instead

While hosting an interaction with news agency ANI, LoP Suvendu Adhikari noted that Rs 1200 cr distributed by CM Mamata Banerjee to various Durga Puja clubs is a scam. He said, "50% of the money is provided to TMC & its leaders via these clubs."

While going on to make these claims, Adhikari wanted the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) to take up a special audit and probe the matter. LoP Adhikari appended by stating that he would take this matter to the PM and write a letter to him notifying about the same.

Suvendu Adhikari claims EVM manipulation, gets backlashed by TMC

Notably, Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday had charged the TMC of tampering with the EVM machines before counting of votes. Alleging that the number of votes in certain booths secured by the BJP was too less a number to believe, Adhikari stated that he was perplexed. While speaking on the same, he said,

Adhikari said, "EVMs in four assembly segments were altered before counting. Otherwise, how can Subrata Mondal in Gosaba and Udayan Guha in Dinhata win by such a huge margin? I have information that the EVM used in Behala Purba constituency (during the assembly elections) earlier this year was counted in Gosaba."

The ruling TMC, however, had refuted the allegations as baseless, saying that the by-polls were held by the Election Commission and counting took place under tight security from central force personnel. TMC's spokesperson Kunal Ghosh while posting critical remarks against the claims made by Adhikari, said that the allegations did not make any sense.

Image Credits - ANI