WB Minister Predicts '6-7 BJP MPs To Join TMC' In May, Claims Turncoats Want To Return

In a big claim ahead of the Assembly polls, West Bengal Food and Supplies Minister Jyotipriya Mallick predicted that 6-7 BJP MPs shall join TMC in the first week of May. This remark assumes significance in the wake of many TMC leaders switching allegiance to BJP after the latter's stellar performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Moreover, Mallick claimed that all the MLAs who have deserted TMC are also likely to rejoin the party very soon. To buttress his point, he cited examples such as Bishnupur MLA Tushar Kanti Bhattacharya who returned to TMC after joining BJP post the 2019 General Election.

Six-seven MPs will immediately join TMC within the first week of May, before the elections. Even all the MLAs who'd left us, have queued up for rejoining. Tushar babu, the MLA from Bankura rejoined yesterday: West Bengal minister Jyotipriya Mallick pic.twitter.com/tt2BiaKxCt — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2021

Disgruntlement within TMC

On January 5, West Bengal Minister of State for Youth Services and Sports Laxmi Ratan Shukla resigned from his post. Addressing a press conference two days later, Shukla refused to endorse the re-election of the TMC government in 2021. The all-rounder reckoned that Mamata Banerjee's chances of returning as CM depends on her track record in office. He added, "My best wishes are with everyone".

In another veiled dig at TMC, Shukla opined that he did not believe in countering violence with violence. Meanwhile, another TMC MLA Baishali Dalmiya expressed disapproval of some elements within TMC who are working against the party's interests. In a jibe at the performance of the Banerjee-led government, she contended that there was no point being in power if the ruling party cannot work for the people of the state.

BJP inducts key leaders

BJP is looking to make major inroads in the WB Assembly election due in April-May 2021 buoyed by its win in 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in the 2019 General Election. Both BJP president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have predicted that BJP will win more than 200 seats in the 294-member WB Assembly. The recent induction of former Nandigram MLA Suvendu Adhikari into BJP is being perceived as a setback to the party in the run-up to the WB Assembly election. He was serving as the Minister for Transport, Irrigation and Water Resources in the state Cabinet.

At present, his brother Dibyendu Adhikari and father Sisir Adhikari are serving as TMC Members of Parliament in the Lok Sabha. The Adhikari family is believed to have an influence in at least 50 Assembly constituencies. Apart from the ex-Nandigram legislator, former MLAs Silbhadra Dutta, Tapasi Mondal, Ashoke Dinda, Sudip Mukherjee, Saikat Panja, Dipali Biswas, Sukra Munda, Shyamapda Mukherjee, Biswajit Kundu and Banasri Maity and TMC MP Sunil Mondal also joined BJP in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in Midnapore on December 19, 2020.

