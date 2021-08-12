WB Minister Terms Tripura Police's Cases Filed Against TMC Leaders As 'fabricated & False'

West Bengal Law Minister Moloy Ghatak, on Thursday, termed cases registered against Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, MP Dola Sen, West Bengal education minister Bratya Basu and other senior leaders of the party as ‘false’ and ‘fabricated’. The cases were filed in Tripura for allegedly obstructing police officers from performing their duties.

Demanding the dismissal of the cases, Ghatak said, “Both the cases (one against Abhishek Banerjee and others and the second against 14 TMC leaders in Tripura’s Khowai) are false, fabricated, and motivated. The complainant as well in charge of the police station should be dismissed immediately".

Abhishek Banerjee and others booked in Tripura

The Tripura Police registered a complaint against the top TMC leaders for misbehaving with the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) for Khowai, and other government officials and obstructing police personnel from discharging duty.

On August 10, Khowai district Superintendent of Police (SP) Kiran Kumar had informed that a suo moto complaint was registered against the TMC leaders, who 'misbehaved' with officers on duty on August 8.

The SP had stated, “We booked them on August 10 under Section 186 (obstruction of public servants in the discharge of his public function) and 36 (common intention) of the IPC. The FIR pertains to entry into the Khowai police station... They will be summoned".

At least 14 leaders and workers of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) were arrested in Tripura's Khowai district on Sunday, including those injured in an alleged attack by BJP men on Saturday, for “flouting COVID-19 norms”.

Police said that the 14 TMC members were nabbed for venturing out after the imposition of night curfew at 7 pm, in violation of COVID-19 restrictions.

The TMC national general secretary was seen in a video where he was raising his finger to enquire why his supporters were arrested “after having faced assaults”.

TMC blames BJP

Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), TMC’s Bengal general secretary Kunal Ghosh, who is among those booked by Tripura police, told reporters in Kolkata, "A case has been wrongfully registered against us. We went there to stand by our party workers."

Abhishek Banerjee along with other leaders met the apprehended workers in Khowai police station. He later took to Twitter and wrote, "Biplab Kumar Deb (Chief Minister of Tripura), you can keep trying but all your resources will fall short! MARK MY WORDS".

Bail granted to all @AITCofficial workers who were arrested in Tripura. Satyameva Jayate!



I'll be taking them to Kolkata as they have sustained severe injuries & were denied medical attention.@BjpBiplab you can keep trying but all your resources will fall short! MARK MY WORDS. pic.twitter.com/ZBNLMzAK5x — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) August 8, 2021

(With inputs from ANI, Image: Facebook)