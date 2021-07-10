WB MLA Neeraj Zimba Writes To PM Modi On Non-inclusion Of MP Raju Bista In Union Cabinet

MLA Neeraj T Zimba from West Bengal's Darjeeling wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the non-inclusion of Darjeeling MP Raju Bista in the Union Cabinet. He took the step after the major reshuffle and expansion of the Union Cabinet highlighting that the non-induction of MP Raju Bista has infuriated the people in the hills.

MLA Neeraj T Zimba's letter to the Prime Minister

Writing a letter to PM Modi regarding the reshuffle of the Union cabinet, West Bengal MLA Neeraj spoke about how the reshuffle has made people in the hills unhappy, says ANI.

He also claimed that the non-inclusion of Bista in the Union Cabinet has demotivated the entire Gorkha community. They feel like "BJP is not serious about Gorkhas and their issues."

"It has not only demotivated party workers but the entire Gorkha community who will feel that BJP is never serious about Gorkhas and their issues."

"It has proven the lack of seriousness from the government regarding issues concerning the Gorkha community and Darjeeling hills, terai and dooars", MLA Zimba said.

He further said that Bista has done a lot of developmental works in North Bengal. In that case, leaving a deserving candidate like him has agitated the people of the hills.

Union Cabinet Reshuffle

Narendra Modi-led Union Government has done a major reshuffle in the Cabinet adding many new faces. In the major reshuffle, four BJP MPs were inducted into the Modi cabinet and were made Ministers of States. The leaders are Bankura MP Subhas Sarkar, Cooch Behar MP Nisith Pramanik, Bongaon MP Shantanu Thakur and Alipurduar MP John Barla.

A total of 43 new people were included as Ministers of States took their oath at the Rashtrapati Bhawan following strict COVID-19 protocols. Prominent figures like Jyotiraditya Scindia, Bhupendra Yadav, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Pashupati Kumar Paras were included in the Union cabinet. Seven women MPs took oath as union ministers including Anupriya Patel, Shobha Karandlaje, Darshana Vikram Jardosh, Meenakshi Lekhi, Annapurna Devi, Pratima Bhoumik, and Bharati Pravin Pawar. Meanwhile, seven Ministers of States (MoS) were promoted as Union Cabinet Ministers.