Last Updated:

WB MLA Neeraj Zimba Writes To PM Modi On Non-inclusion Of MP Raju Bista In Union Cabinet

Writing a letter to PM Modi regarding the reshuffle of the Union cabinet, West Bengal MLA Neeraj said that the reshuffle has made people in the hills unhappy.

Written By
Nikita Bishay
West Bengal

Credits: Facebook


MLA Neeraj T Zimba from West Bengal's Darjeeling wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the non-inclusion of Darjeeling MP Raju Bista in the Union Cabinet. He took the step after the major reshuffle and expansion of the Union Cabinet highlighting that the non-induction of MP Raju Bista has infuriated the people in the hills. 

MLA Neeraj T Zimba's letter to the Prime Minister

Writing a letter to PM Modi regarding the reshuffle of the Union cabinet, West Bengal MLA Neeraj spoke about how the reshuffle has made people in the hills unhappy, says ANI. 

He also claimed that the non-inclusion of Bista in the Union Cabinet has demotivated the entire Gorkha community. They feel like "BJP is not serious about Gorkhas and their issues."

READ | Cabinet reshuffle: In Bhagwat Karad's induction, Sena smells ploy to finish Munde's career

In the letter, he said, "It has not only demotivated party workers but the entire Gorkha community who will feel that BJP is never serious about Gorkhas and their issues." 

"It has proven the lack of seriousness from the government regarding issues concerning the Gorkha community and Darjeeling hills, terai and dooars", MLA Zimba said.  

READ | Maharashtra Congress chief ridicules cabinet reshuffle, says 'changing coaches won't help'

He further said that Bista has done a lot of developmental works in North Bengal. In that case, leaving a deserving candidate like him has agitated the people of the hills. 

READ | West Bengal: Transgender beaten mercilessly, burnt by community members after quarrel

Union Cabinet Reshuffle

Narendra Modi-led Union Government has done a major reshuffle in the Cabinet adding many new faces. In the major reshuffle, four BJP MPs were inducted into the Modi cabinet and were made Ministers of States. The leaders are Bankura MP Subhas Sarkar, Cooch Behar MP Nisith Pramanik, Bongaon MP Shantanu Thakur and Alipurduar MP John Barla. 

READ | West Bengal govt transfers two doctors after student lodges sexual harassment complaint

A total of 43 new people were included as Ministers of States took their oath at the Rashtrapati Bhawan following strict COVID-19 protocols. Prominent figures like Jyotiraditya Scindia, Bhupendra Yadav, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Pashupati Kumar Paras were included in the Union cabinet. Seven women MPs took oath as union ministers including Anupriya Patel, Shobha Karandlaje, Darshana Vikram Jardosh, Meenakshi Lekhi, Annapurna Devi, Pratima Bhoumik, and Bharati Pravin Pawar. Meanwhile, seven Ministers of States (MoS) were promoted as Union Cabinet Ministers.

READ | West Bengal police book BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in ex-bodyguard's alleged suicide case

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND