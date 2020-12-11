WB Police Arrests 7 Persons For Attack On JP Nadda's Convoy; BJP Calls It An 'eyewash'

On Friday, the West Bengal police arrested 7 persons from the South 24 Parganas district in connection with the attack on the convoy of BJP president JP Nadda. This includes 4 individuals from Falta and three others from the Usthi police station area. All of them have been reportedly charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for rioting, obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions and other offences.

However, WB BJP president Dilip Ghosh contended that these arrests took place due to the pressure exerted by the Union government. He was referring to the state's DGP and chief secretary being summoned by the Ministry of Home Affairs on December 14. He described the action of the state administration as an "eyewash".

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, WB BJP chief Dilip Ghosh remarked, "The Chief Minister is saying that nothing has happened. Then, why are you making arrests? Their youth leader Abhishek Banerjee said that it was a reflection of the people's anger. The attack took place in front of the press. Cars of journalists came under attack too. The world has seen it. But the government is not ready to believe it. When there was pressure from the Centre today, they arrested 7 persons today. This happens on many occasions but the matter is scuttled subsequently."

Read: Mumbai BJP Protests Against Mamata Banerjee Over Attack On Nadda's Convoy; Defaces Posters

Attack on Nadda's convoy

Alleged TMC supporters threw stones and bricks at the BJP chief's convoy when he was on the way to Diamond Harbour to address a meeting of party workers. While Nadda escaped unhurt as he was travelling in a bulletproof car, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's car was ransacked, resulting in him getting injured. Other party leaders including state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, national joint general secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash and secretary Anupam Hazra too received injuries.

Incidentally, the WB CM's nephew Abhishek Banerjee represents the Diamond Harbour constituency in the Lok Sabha. Subsequently, Nadda addressed the public meeting and alleged that the state had slipped into "complete lawlessness and goonda raj". According to him, this showed the plight of common party workers in the state and asserted that the days of the Banerjee-led government are numbered.

Read: PM Modi Dials JP Nadda & Kailash Vijayvargiya Post Attack On Their Convoy In West Bengal

Read: Home Minister Amit Shah May Visit West Bengal; Report Sought On JP Nadda Security Lapse