WB Police Registers FIR Against Kailash Vijayvargiya, Tejasvi Surya And Other BJP Leaders

The West Bengal Police on Wednesday registered FIRs against senior BJP leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya, Tejasvi Surya, Dilip Ghosh, and several other party leaders on the allegation that they encouraged violence during the party's "Uttarkanya Abhiyan" march in Siliguri on December 7.

A suo moto case was registered at the New Jalpaiguri police station of Siliguri Metropolitan Police against BJP national general secretary and state observer Kailash Vijayvargiya, MP and BJP Yuva Morcha president Tejasvi Surya, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh. Police also charged Soumitra Khan, Sayantan Bose, Sukanta Majumder, Nisith Pramanik, Raju Bista, John BArla, Khogen Murmu, Sanku Deb Panda and Praveen Agarwal and others.

The Police alleged that those charged encouraged the party workers to create violence, break law and order, clash with police and damage government property. Hundreds of BJP workers and supporters marched towards Uttarkanya, the state government's branch secretariat, on Monday, protesting the TMC government's "misrule," in the state when police stopped them. Workers of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and BJP and leaders fought a pitched battle with police after they were prevented from moving past the barricades at two points near the branch secretariat.

Meanwhile, the TMC and BJP on Tuesday sparred over the circumstances in which a saffron party worker was killed in Siliguri, with the latter demanding a CBI probe into the incident as the state government handed over the investigation to the CID.

BJP-TMC fight over killing of saffron party worker

The two parties pushed up the political heat in the state ahead of the Assembly Polls by locking horns over the December 7 killing, with BJP claiming that its worker Ullen Roy fell to police bullets during BJYM's 'Uttarkanya Abhiyan' The claim was dubbed as "baseless" both by the police and TMC, which in turn accused BJP of bringing in armed men at the rally with the "malafide intention" to foment trouble in the state ahead of the Assembly Polls.

The West Bengal Police on Tuesday rubbished the allegations of police firing as the cause of Roy's death. "As per the PM, (post-mortem) report death was due to the effects of shotgun injuries. Police do not use shotguns. It's obvious that during yesterday's protest in Siliguri, armed persons were brought and they fired from firearms," the West Bengal police said in a tweet.

"The deceased received pellet injuries from a shotgun fired from close range by a person standing near the deceased in the protest program. This is unprecedented. Bringing armed persons in protest programs and inciting them to fire is unheard off (sic)," it added. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee blamed the saffron party of "killing people in its rallies" and sought to know if it was Election to the 294-member state Assembly is due in April-May next year.

(With agency inputs)