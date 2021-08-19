WB Poll Violence: NCM VC Welcomes Calcutta HC’s Verdict, Says ‘first Step Towards Justice'

National Commission for Minorities (NCM) Vice Chairman Atif Rasheed has welcomed Calcutta High Court's order for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the post-poll violence in West Bengal. Rasheed, who is also a member of a team constituted by the NHRC (National Human Rights Commission) probing the alleged post-election violence, said that the order is the first step towards justice to the innocent voters of the state.

"This order is the first step towards justice to those innocent voters of Bengal. It is the first step of justice to those who exercised their constitutional right in the Bengal elections by voting for the party of their choice and in return had to face the consequences of violence, murder, rape and exodus, which were ignored by the police and the government," Rasheed was quoted as saying by ANI.

He further hoped that the police will honestly perform their duties and help in establishing justice in West Bengal. The NCM vice-chairman added that the Calcutta HC's decision is the first step towards justice and will give hope to poor labourers of West Bengal who were punished for choosing the Bharatiya Janata Party as an alternative.

Bengal post-poll violence: Calcutta HC orders Court-monitored CBI & SIT investigation

In a major setback for the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government, the Calcutta High Court ordered a court-monitored probe into post-poll violence in the state on Thursday. The five-judge bench led by Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal said that the cases involving offences such as rape and murder should be probed by the CBI.

Moreover, the Court set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate less serious crimes, and senior officials from the West Bengal Police will be part of the team. The HC also ordered Mamata Banerjee government to take necessary steps for compensation for the victims of post-election violence.

In a report submitted to the Calcutta HC on the alleged post-poll violence, the NHRC stated that "Spatio-temporal expanse of violent incidents in the state reflects appalling apathy of the state government towards the plight of victims."

After TMC's victory in the recently concluded assembly polls, violence ensured on the street of West Bengal, claiming at least 16 lives. Reportedly, supporters of the TMC attacked BJP and Left workers in the name of its 'victory celebrations'.

"This was retributive violence by supporters of the ruling party against supporters of the main Opposition party. It resulted in disruption of life and livelihood of thousands of people and their economic strangulation," NHRC had said in its report.