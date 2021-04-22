WB Polls: BJP's Tathagata Roy Says 'Trinamool Will Meet The Same Fate As CPI(M) In 2011'

As polling for the sixth phase of assembly elections continues in West Bengal on Thursday, BJP leader Tathagata Roy drew an interesting analogy between the fate of CPI(M) and TMC governments in the state.

Taking to Twitter, Roy alleged that Trinamool leaders have started to attack BJP candidates out of desperation and fear of losing the polls. When confronted, the ruling party says the violence is a result of “BJP’s internal squabbling,” he added. This is exactly what CPI(M) used to say before the 2011 elections after attacking TMC candidates, Roy claimed.

The BJP leader added, “look what happened to CPI(M) now,” indicating that the Trinamool Congress would also lose power to the BJP in Bengal after elections. Roy’s comparison between the two parties comes against the backdrop of repeated attacks and incidents of political violence between the BJP and TMC in the run-up to elections.

— Tathagata Roy (@tathagata2) April 22, 2021

West Bengal polls

Voting for the sixth phase of West Bengal polls began on Thursday at 14,480 polling stations in 17 constituencies in the North 24 Parganas district, nine each in Nadia and Uttar Dinajpur districts and eight in Purba Bardhaman district. Altogether 306 contestants including the BJP's national vice president Mukul Roy, senior TMC leaders and ministers Jyotipriya Mallick and Chandrima Bhattacharya, and CPI(M) leader Tanmay Bhattacharya are in the fray.

The political fate of film director Raj Chakraborty and actress Koushani Mukherjee, who were fielded by the Trinamool Congress, will also be sealed in this phase of the election. There are more than 1.03 crore voters in these 43 constituencies, who are eligible to exercise their franchise.

The voter turnout for the seats that went to the polls in the first, second, third, fourth and fifth phases was 84.63 per cent, 86.11 per cent, 84.61 per cent, 79.90 per cent & 79.18 per cent respectively. The seventh and eighth phases will be held on April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes will be held on May 2.