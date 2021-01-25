WB Polls: Congress & Left To Retain Seats Won Last Time; Seat-sharing Pact By Jan 31

On Monday, Congress and the Left Front announced that they will retain the respective seats which they won in 2016 for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls. As a part of this alliance, Congress and CPI(M) bagged only 44 and 26 seats respectively in the 294-member Assembly during the 2016 election. On the other hand, Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had swept the polls by winning 211 seats. While they haven't been able to decide the seat-sharing formula for the other seats, Congress leader Pradip Bhattacharya indicated that it will be sealed by January 31.

Addressing the media, Left Front chairman Biman Bose also revealed that the alliance will carry out marches in all districts of West Bengal in solidarity with the protesting farmers in the national capital. On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, they will visit the Gandhi Ashram and conduct an Assembly on its premises. Earlier, Congress and CPI(M) had hinted at conducting a joint rally at the Brigade Parade ground in Kolkata.

For now, we've decided to stay on the seats which we had won in 2016 Assembly Election. Right now it's not possible to talk about the exact numbers. We believe that our seat-sharing discussion will conclude by January 31: West Bengal Congress leader Pradip Bhattacharya pic.twitter.com/iA8F9Q2ANY — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2021

CPI(M) seeks the intervention of ECI

On January 21, CPI(M) sought the immediate intervention of the Election Commission of India to ensure free and fair Assembly polls. In a letter submitted to the ECI full bench camping in Kolkata at present, the party acknowledged that the commission had addressed some of its concerns to put in place an error-free electoral roll. However, it called upon Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora to create confidence among electors and political parties amid the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Here are some of CPI(M)'s suggestions to ECI:

Scrutinize the final photo electoral rolls published on January 15, 2021, at the earliest to correct anomalies

All display materials carrying the photo and the message of the PM, CM, Ministers and elected representatives should be removed immediately once the Model Code of Conduct comes into effect

Harassment of opposition party candidates, workers and sympathizers based on fake and frivolous complaints should be stopped

Transfer of officials who are posted in the same place for three continuous years to be executed without bias

The Central forces must assist voters for safe passage to polling stations and should be mobilized at booth areas before the day of the poll

Reappointed government employees who are posted in the same office for three continuous years should not be engaged in the election process

Inter-state borders, intra-state borders and inter-constituency borders should be sealed before 48 hours of the election

