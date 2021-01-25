WB Polls: Congress & Left To Retain Seats Won Last Time; Seat-sharing Pact By Jan 31

Quick links:
On Monday, Congress and the Left Front announced that they will retain the respective seats which they won in 2016 for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls. As a part of this alliance, Congress and CPI(M) bagged only 44 and 26 seats respectively in the 294-member Assembly during the 2016 election. On the other hand, Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had swept the polls by winning 211 seats. While they haven't been able to decide the seat-sharing formula for the other seats, Congress leader Pradip Bhattacharya indicated that it will be sealed by January 31.
Addressing the media, Left Front chairman Biman Bose also revealed that the alliance will carry out marches in all districts of West Bengal in solidarity with the protesting farmers in the national capital. On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, they will visit the Gandhi Ashram and conduct an Assembly on its premises. Earlier, Congress and CPI(M) had hinted at conducting a joint rally at the Brigade Parade ground in Kolkata.
Read: CK Bose Shares Netaji's Portrait Unveiled By President Kovind, Congress & TMC Delete Posts
For now, we've decided to stay on the seats which we had won in 2016 Assembly Election. Right now it's not possible to talk about the exact numbers. We believe that our seat-sharing discussion will conclude by January 31: West Bengal Congress leader Pradip Bhattacharya pic.twitter.com/iA8F9Q2ANY— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2021
Read: Atmosphere Of Fear Must Be Overcome To Empower Voters: WB Guv Dhankhar
On January 21, CPI(M) sought the immediate intervention of the Election Commission of India to ensure free and fair Assembly polls. In a letter submitted to the ECI full bench camping in Kolkata at present, the party acknowledged that the commission had addressed some of its concerns to put in place an error-free electoral roll. However, it called upon Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora to create confidence among electors and political parties amid the COVID-19 pandemic situation.
Read: Need To Induct Leaders From Other Parties To Expand Base: WB BJP President Dilip Ghosh